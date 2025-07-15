News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Look At The Future' - Former Player Deep Dasgupta Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI, Suggests Sai Sudharsan to Replace Karun Nair, After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord's Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Look At The Future’ – Former Player Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord’s Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

After an exceptional show of grit and determination, India ultimately failed to win the third Test by only 22 runs.

'Look At The Future' - Former Player Deep Dasgupta Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI, Suggests Sai Sudharsan to Replace Karun Nair, After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord's Test

Former wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has urged the Indian management to look ahead to the future. He felt that the team should move on from Karun Nair and start backing the promising youngster Sai Sudharsan. Notably, both these players featured in the ENG vs IND series opener in Leeds. However, they dropped the southpaw after his debut match to continue with Nair.

“You have to look at the future. Karun is nearing 34 and Sai is 21 [23],” opined the former player.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

80/10

Assam Women ASM-W

208/10

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 128 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

137/4

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

115/8

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Lenkerbeck Marl by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

196/2

Koln CC KNCC

117/5

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Koln CC by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

70/10

City Cricket Club CCC

137/8

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 67 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

12/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

178/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Deep Dasgupta Suggests India to Bring Back Sai Sudharsan

After a heart-wrenching defeat in the third fixture at Lord’s, the former gloveman suggested bringing back Sudharsan in India’s batting lineup for the fourth Test. He believes that the team should place faith in the youngster and give him the opportunity to shine in the red-ball format.

Though the batter was dismissed for a duck in his debut innings at Headingley, he bounced back stronger to score a fighting 30-run knock, which was the third-best aggregate of the second innings, after KL Rahul’s 137 and Rishabh Pant’s 118.

“If you have already decided that you would invest in Sai then allow him to gain experience of playing Tests in England. He is a work in progress and will only get better,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair in ENG vs IND Test Series

The 33-year-old has had an average outing in the series so far. He had to endure a long wait of nearly a decade to don the national whites again after making his Test debut in 2016. Nair notched up a mammoth triple-century against England at home during his debut red-ball series. However, he was never picked again by the selectors in the format.

After smashing so many runs in the domestic arena through all these seasons, he finally earned a call-up to be part of the national team. However, the batter has scored 131 runs in six innings so far at an average of 21.83. Except for the first-innings duck in Leeds, he has managed to get crucial starts in all of the fixtures so far. But Nair failed to make it count when it mattered the most. This may propel the management to shift the focus on Sudharsan to replace him at the No.3 spot in the next fixture of the series.

Currently, India are trailing 2-1 in the five-match series after the tragic 22-run defeat in the third Test. The fourth match between these two sides will commence on July 23, at Manchester.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

deep dasgupta
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Karun Nair
Sai Sudarshan
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Bowler, Picks Up Two Wickets Against ENG U19

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Bowler, Picks Up Two Wickets Against ENG U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 56 in the second innings of the first Youth Test.
4:17 pm
Amogh Bodas
'India Needs a New One...' - Nasser Hussain Shares His Views On What India Need To Find Ahead Of the Two ENG vs IND Tests

‘India Needs a New One…’ – Nasser Hussain Shares His Views On What India Need To Find Ahead Of the Two ENG vs IND Tests

The fourth ENG vs IND Test will begin on July 23 in Manchester.
2:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
After a banter between Brook and Nitish, we look at four incidents where IPL teammates sledged each other in international cricket.

4 IPL Teammates Who Were Involved in On-Field Altercation During International Games Ft. Former SRH & RCB Teammates

While IPL has definitely played a role in reducing the banter and sledging, things still get heated sometimes.
2:22 pm
Darpan Jain
The third Test followed a similar script to the first one: India had their moments but failed to capitalise on them.

3 Major Takeaways For India After Defeat in ENG vs IND 3rd Test At Lord’s

India were dominant in phases, but a collective team effort was missing.
11:53 am
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Siraj Dismissal at Lord's Evokes Memories Of Nail-Biting Chennai Test of 1999 And Javagal Srinath's Dismissal [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj Dismissal at Lord’s Evokes Memories Of Nail-Biting Chennai Test of 1999 And Javagal Srinath’s Dismissal [WATCH]

2:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
rishabh pant run out lord eng vs ind 3rd test rishabh pant ben stokes

Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill Reflect On Game-Changing Run Out Of Rishabh Pant At Lord’s After Thrilling Day 5

Rishabh Pant registered scores of 74 and 9 at Lord's
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.