Former RCB Star Sends Test Comeback Message to Virat Kohli After India’s Struggles in IND vs SA Test

Former India U19 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate of Virat Kohli, Shreevats Goswami put out a post on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a comeback for Virat Kohli in the longest format amidst India’s batting struggles in the ongoing IND vs SA Test series.

After a subpar batting show in the series opener where India failed to chase down their second-lowest total in a defeat of 124 runs, the Indian batters once again collapsed in the second Test in Guwahati, losing five wickets for 50 runs and now risk suffering a whitewash at home.

Echoing on the same lines, Goswami claimed that Virat should have opted to retire in the ODI format instead of Tests and that the Indian team misses the ‘winning mentality’ that Kohli instilled in the side as a leader.

Goswami wrote on X, “Ideally Virat should have left playing ODIs & continued playing test cricket untill he had nothing to give. Test cricket misses him. Not just as a player but just the energy he brought, the love & passion playing for India where he made the team believe that they can win in any condition.”

Ideally Virat should have left playing ODIs & continued playing test cricket untill he had nothing to give. Test cricket misses him. Not just as a player but just the energy he brought, the love & passion playing for 🇮🇳 where he made the team believe that they can win in any… — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) November 24, 2025

Virat Kohli Numbers in Tests

While the former India captain is undoubtedly a beast in the ODI format and an incredible chasemaster, his numbers in red-ball cricket are also extremely impressive. Kohli, who announced his retirement from the longest format earlier this year prior to the five-match England Test tour, retired with 9230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85 including 30 tons and 31 fifties. He stands fourth on the all-time charts among Indian batters, only behind the legendary trio of Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

Despite such credentials, Kohli had struggled in Tests in his last few days, with just 185 runs in his last eight matches, with his average down to 26.4. Thus rationally thinking, Kohli’s decision to call it quits in Test over ODIs makes sense, given that he wants to continue playing the format that he has dominated the most in his illustrious career.

The dynamic right-hander will next be seen in action during the IND vs SA ODIs which begins from November 30.

