Former World Cup Winner Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs.
Virat Kohli has been asked to come out of retirement from Test cricket by former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal. This request came after India’s narrow 22-run defeat to England in the third Test at Lord’s.
139/0
65/1
SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method
149/7
148/5
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs
150/4
107/5
Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs in a 14 year career. His decision surprised many, as he was always known for his love for Test cricket. Although he still plays One Day Internationals, his absence in red ball cricket is being felt.
Speaking to CricketPredicta, Madan Lal said Virat Kohli should return to the format. His request comes at a time when India are trailing 2-1 in the series and missed a strong opportunity to win at Lord’s, where they could not chase 193 in the final innings.
Current captain Shubman Gill has done well with over 600 runs in the series, but Kohli’s experience in handling pressure could be very valuable. Madan Lal feels that Kohli’s presence would not only help the team in key moments but also guide the younger players in the squad.
“From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It’s about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It’s not too late. Please come back,” Madan Lal said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
“There’s nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next,” he added.
Kohli last played a Test series against Australia earlier this year, where India lost 4-1. Since his retirement, several former players and even the BCCI have tried to convince him to come back.
In the third Test, India’s bowlers did a good job by bowling out England for 387 in the first innings and 192 in the second. Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings, while Washington Sundar stood out with four wickets in the second.
India also scored 387 in their first innings, matching England’s total. With a low target of 193 to chase, it looked like India had a good chance to win. However, England’s pace attack, led by Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Ben Stokes, turned the game around by triggering a batting collapse.
Ravindra Jadeja fought hard and remained not out on 61, but India were all out for 170, falling short by 22 runs.
The fourth Test will begin on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. India will now aim to bounce back and level the series.
