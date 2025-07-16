News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s
indian-cricket-team

Former World Cup Winner Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs.

Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Virat Kohli has been asked to come out of retirement from Test cricket by former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal. This request came after India’s narrow 22-run defeat to England in the third Test at Lord’s.

Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

139/0

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

65/1

SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

149/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

148/5

Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

150/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

107/5

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs in a 14 year career. His decision surprised many, as he was always known for his love for Test cricket. Although he still plays One Day Internationals, his absence in red ball cricket is being felt.

Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli to Come Out of Test Retirement

Speaking to CricketPredicta, Madan Lal said Virat Kohli should return to the format. His request comes at a time when India are trailing 2-1 in the series and missed a strong opportunity to win at Lord’s, where they could not chase 193 in the final innings.

Current captain Shubman Gill has done well with over 600 runs in the series, but Kohli’s experience in handling pressure could be very valuable. Madan Lal feels that Kohli’s presence would not only help the team in key moments but also guide the younger players in the squad.

“From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It’s about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It’s not too late. Please come back,” Madan Lal said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“There’s nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next,” he added.

Kohli last played a Test series against Australia earlier this year, where India lost 4-1. Since his retirement, several former players and even the BCCI have tried to convince him to come back.

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja’s Unbeaten 61 Not Enough as India Lose by 22 Runs

In the third Test, India’s bowlers did a good job by bowling out England for 387 in the first innings and 192 in the second. Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings, while Washington Sundar stood out with four wickets in the second.

India also scored 387 in their first innings, matching England’s total. With a low target of 193 to chase, it looked like India had a good chance to win. However, England’s pace attack, led by Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Ben Stokes, turned the game around by triggering a batting collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja fought hard and remained not out on 61, but India were all out for 170, falling short by 22 runs.

The fourth Test will begin on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. India will now aim to bounce back and level the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
Madan Lal
Virat Kohli
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

ENG W vs IND W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

Previously, India Women's won the ODI series 3-0 against England Women's in 2022.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

Former India Captain Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.
12:41 pm
Sagar Paul

Former India Captain Questions Batting Collapse After Lords Test Defeat, Praises Valiant Ravindra Jadeja effort

He said India should have easily chased 193, especially with the kind of batters they have.
9:57 am
Sagar Paul
Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar ENG vs IND Lords Test

‘Never Took Risks to Help India Win’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Reignites ‘Bits and Pieces’ Controversy on Ravindra Jadeja After Lord’s Test Heartbreak

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the fifth leading run-getter in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
12:41 am
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

‘…What They Teach’ – Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

12:07 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord's Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord’s Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Ravichandran Ashwin backed India to draw level in the fourth Test in Manchester.
11:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.