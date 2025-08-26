News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication
indian-cricket-team

From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul: The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 26, 2025
3 min read

He emerged as one of India’s standout performers despite personal challenges off the field.

From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, India’s right-arm pacer Akash Deep reflected on his role in the recent Test series in England, where he contributed significantly with both bat and ball. The 28-year-old played three of the five Tests and emerged as one of India’s standout performers despite personal challenges off the field.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
27 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Canada CAN

Namibia NAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Akash Deep Produces Ten Wicket Haul in Birmingham and Scores 66 at The Oval

He was included in the playing XI for the second Test at Birmingham, where he produced a match-winning ten-wicket haul, taking four wickets in the first innings and six in the second. His performance helped India level the series 1-1.

While he struggled in the Lord’s Test, he returned strongly in the fifth Test at The Oval. Coming in at number four in India’s second innings, he scored a vital 66 off 94 balls and added 107 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket, helping India set a match-winning target of 374 and level the series 2-2.

ALSO READ:

Akash Deep Faces Tough Personal Challenges While Preparing for England Test Series

Akash Deep missed the fourth Test in Manchester because of a minor back injury but came back for the final Test at The Oval, contributing with both bat and ball. He finished the series with 13 wickets in three Tests, including his ten-wicket haul in Birmingham, and played an important innings as a night watchman at the Oval.

Off the field, Akash Deep spent over two months caring for his sister Jyoti during her cancer treatment. Training was irregular, and cricket was not the main focus. He dedicated his ten-wicket haul in Birmingham to his sister, showing how important his family situation was to him.

“It was tough. As such, a five-Test series is not easy. Especially if you’re a fast bowler. And at a time when I had to prepare, I was dealing with a lot of things,” he said to ESPNCricinfo.

“Being in and out of hospital, your diet and sleep often go for a toss. I was actually wondering how do I survive five Tests because even during the IPL because of my sister’s treatment, my training was haywire for one, one-and-a-half months. Luckily, I got time in the lead-up to the series thanks to the India A tour, where I had 10-15 days of preparation. I used that time to prepare well,” he added.

Now preparing for India’s home season in Bengaluru, Akash has been advised to rest from Duleep Trophy, with his fitness assessment scheduled for a later date. Despite the personal and physical challenges, his resilience and performances during the England tour have cemented him as a key player for India.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
India
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

‘Just 3.2 Rest Days’ – Statistical Data Points and Biomechanics Highlight ‘Brutal’ Workload of Jasprit Bumrah

‘Just 3.2 Rest Days’ – Statistical Data Points and Biomechanics Highlight ‘Brutal’ Workload of Jasprit Bumrah

5:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Out-of-Favour India Star Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Strong Statement for Home Test Season With Crafty Century in Buchi Babu Tournament

Out-of-Favour India Star Makes Strong Statement for Home Test Season With Crafty Century in Buchi Babu Tournament

4:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2025

‘World Had Forgotten’ – Mohammed Siraj Comes Up With Massive Revelation After His Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The Hyderabad bowler has an average of 31.01 in 41 Tests.
5:21 pm
Ashish Satyam
Mohammed Siraj Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Mohammed Siraj Opens Up About Time With Virat Kohli At RCB, Bond With Shubman Gill

He was the leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
4:53 pm
Aditya Ighe
Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli India Tests

Former India Cricketer Pays Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara Following His Retirement, Credits Him For Virat Kohli’s Success in Tests

He retired with 7,195 Test runs to his name.
12:53 pm
Ashish Satyam
Manoj Tiwary Reveals BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup

Former India Cricketer Reveals BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup

11:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.