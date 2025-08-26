From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul: The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

He emerged as one of India’s standout performers despite personal challenges off the field.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, India’s right-arm pacer Akash Deep reflected on his role in the recent Test series in England, where he contributed significantly with both bat and ball. The 28-year-old played three of the five Tests and emerged as one of India’s standout performers despite personal challenges off the field.

He was included in the playing XI for the second Test at Birmingham, where he produced a match-winning ten-wicket haul, taking four wickets in the first innings and six in the second. His performance helped India level the series 1-1.
While he struggled in the Lord’s Test, he returned strongly in the fifth Test at The Oval. Coming in at number four in India’s second innings, he scored a vital 66 off 94 balls and added 107 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket, helping India set a match-winning target of 374 and level the series 2-2.
Akash Deep missed the fourth Test in Manchester because of a minor back injury but came back for the final Test at The Oval, contributing with both bat and ball. He finished the series with 13 wickets in three Tests, including his ten-wicket haul in Birmingham, and played an important innings as a night watchman at the Oval.
Off the field, Akash Deep spent over two months caring for his sister Jyoti during her cancer treatment. Training was irregular, and cricket was not the main focus. He dedicated his ten-wicket haul in Birmingham to his sister, showing how important his family situation was to him.
“It was tough. As such, a five-Test series is not easy. Especially if you’re a fast bowler. And at a time when I had to prepare, I was dealing with a lot of things,” he said to ESPNCricinfo.
“Being in and out of hospital, your diet and sleep often go for a toss. I was actually wondering how do I survive five Tests because even during the IPL because of my sister’s treatment, my training was haywire for one, one-and-a-half months. Luckily, I got time in the lead-up to the series thanks to the India A tour, where I had 10-15 days of preparation. I used that time to prepare well,” he added.
Now preparing for India’s home season in Bengaluru, Akash has been advised to rest from Duleep Trophy, with his fitness assessment scheduled for a later date. Despite the personal and physical challenges, his resilience and performances during the England tour have cemented him as a key player for India.