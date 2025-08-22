From Shreyas Iyer To Mohammed Siraj, India Unselected XI For Asia Cup 2025

This shows the talent depth India have at the moment.

With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, India announced their squad earlier this week, which included some surprising decisions regarding player exclusions. As far as the squad is concerned, India still look strong and will be among the favourites to win the tournament, but a few selections and omissions have raised eyebrows.

India now have so much depth in every position that leaving out certain players has become very difficult. In fact, if we make an XI from the excluded names, that team would also look very strong. This shows the depth India have at the moment. Let us take a look at India’s Unselected XI for the Asia Cup 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the surprising names to miss out on the Asia Cup 2025 squad. He was one of the players many thought would be selected because of the form he has shown in T20Is, having scored 723 runs in 22 innings so far. However, with Shubman Gill holding the vice-captaincy role and having better stats than him in the IPL over the past three seasons, Abhishek Sharma being in top form as the No.1 T20I batter, and Sanju Samson performing well as the wicketkeeper in recent matches, Jaiswal had to be left out.

He has, however, been included in the standby list, so there could be an opportunity for him later. Even if not in the Asia Cup, with many matches coming up before the 2026 World Cup, he might still get his chance.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan, the Orange Cap winner from the IPL 2025, also had to miss out on the Asia Cup squad. He scored 759 runs in 15 matches for Gujarat, and since his debut in 2022, he has been getting better every season.

However, at the international level, he has played only one T20I because of the tough competition, and putting him directly into the Asia Cup squad would not have been ideal. Still, he might get his opportunity later, as there are plenty of matches lined up.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored 539 runs in the 13 matches he played in the IPL 2025 at an average of 53.90, yet he still had to miss out on the Asia Cup 2025 squad. He has not been part of the T20I team since 2022.

Since then, India have tried different options in the opening role, and with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired, the focus is now on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as the two new openers. With Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal also in contention, Rahul’s chances of making a T20I comeback look difficult.

Shreyas Iyer

One of the difficult and surprising decision is Shreyas Iyer not being included in the Asia Cup squad. He has been performing well as a player and as a leader in the IPL, scoring 604 runs in IPL 2025 and taking PBKS to the final, after winning the IPL with KKR in 2024 as captain. He also played a key role in helping India win the Champions Trophy 2025.

Still, there is no place for him in the squad. This decision has surprised many because, with the form he is in, he could have easily made the team. He is not even in the reserves, which shows he has not been considered recently, though he might get his chance in the upcoming series.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has not been selected for the Asia Cup squad but is in the standby list, so he might get his opportunity in the future. Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, Riyan Parag has featured for India in T20Is, but his recent form has not been great.

In IPL 2025, he scored 393 runs, and India have also used him as a part-time all-rounder who can bowl 2–3 decent overs. However, there are still players above him in the pecking order.

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel has been picked as a standby player for the Asia Cup 2025. With Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma already in the team, it was very difficult for him to make it to the main squad.

Both wicketkeepers have been in good form, as Sanju Samson has performed well in international matches over the past year, and Jitesh, who had a brilliant IPL 2025, cannot be ignored. Jurel might still get his opportunity in the upcoming series after the Asia Cup.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been added as a standby player in the squad. It was very difficult for him to make the team, as India already have Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav in the main squad, along with Axar Patel as an all-rounder.

Abhishek Sharma has also been bowling 1–2 overs, which further reduced Sundar’s chances. He has performed well whenever he has played for India in any format and recently in the test series against England, but he still remains behind in the pecking order because of the competition for his role.

Vipraj Nigam

Vipraj Nigam, in his debut season, took 11 wickets and scored 142 runs lower down the order. At just 21 years old, he is still very young. He will have to wait for his chance, but if he keeps performing like this, an international call-up may not be far away.

Prasidh Krishna

From the bowling department, Prasidh Krishna’s exclusion from the Asia Cup squad is a surprise for everyone. He was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2025, representing Gujarat Titans with 25 wickets. Given his form, many expected him to make the cut.

For now, he is on the standby list, and Prasidh Krishna will be hoping for his chance to perform with plenty of matches coming up after the Asia Cup and before the World Cup.

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore has only played T20Is for India, which came during the Asian Games 2023. Since then, he has not featured for the national team but has been a regular performer in domestic cricket and in the IPL, where he took 19 wickets in IPL 2025.

However, given the competition for spin options in the main squad, there are still more experienced players ahead of Sai Kishore, making it difficult for him to break into the team.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has not been picked in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The pacer, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, has not featured in T20Is since July, when he last played in the series against Sri Lanka.

In IPL 2025, he claimed 16 wickets in 15 matches. This break might help him improve, as he has often returned stronger after a layoff. With several series and plenty of matches still left before the World Cup, Siraj will look to make full use of any opportunity that comes his way.