‘Fully Prepared for T20 World Cup 2026’ – Former India Spinner Impressed With Talent Depth After Asia Cup 2025 Win

India have a win% of 88.88 since the conclusion of last T20 World Cup.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik analysed what worked for the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2025 while also heaping praise on batters. While talking on Cricbuzz, Kartik noted how young players showed the ability to perform under pressure when big guns at the top failed in a high-octane clash.

“The bench strength was visible today. Those who shine under pressure were displayed today. An explosive batter (Abhishek) at the top, Shubman Gill, and the captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who had a big responsibility, were dismissed early. After that, the way Tilak Varma took the team over the line, and supporting roles from Sanju Samson, who has been batting out of position, and Shivam Dube showed their character.”

India were reduced to 20/3 in four overs before Tilak weaved a prudent stand with Samson for the fourth wicket and Dube for the fifth wicket, acting as a glue in the batting lineup. Kartik was impressed by Tilak’s pressure-soaking ability and shot selection on a tricky deck, where fast bowlers and spinners had ample grip throughout the match.

“When you talk about the India-Pakistan final, players have a different kind of pressure, but Tilak soaked pressure, even when wickets were falling from the other end and the game was in balance. It’s one thing to have all shots in the armour, but it’s important to understand which shot to use at a given time, and he nailed it.”

India are prepared for T20 World Cup 2026: Murali Kartik

All the matches, including the Asia Cup 2025, are serving as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, where the Men in Blue will be favourites. Kartik noted how, despite the exclusion of big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, India won the tournament convincingly, which highlights their bench strength and assures their preparedness for the T20s biggest prize next year.

“Absolutely (India are prepared for the next T20 World Cup). Look at the bench strength, which clarifies where the Indian team stands at the moment. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or KL Rahul could have played, while Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravi Bishnoi are not in the team. Despite many quality players not being selected, they are playing so well. So, they are well-prepared.”

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, India have played 27 matches in this format and won 24, which is 88.88%, and their win-loss ratio stands at a magnificent 7.33. T20 is a volatile format, where all teams have the best chance to win against any given opponent, but the Indian team has maintained remarkable consistency, which shows how ruthless they are.

They have quickly recovered from the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, and in fact, never felt their absence in the shortest format. The Asia Cup perfectly depicted the skill gap between India and other teams, and this is not limited to just Asian nations; they are far superior to any other T20I side at present.

