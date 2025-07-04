News
Furious Ben Stokes Argues With Umpire After Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes DRS After Timer Runs Out in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Last updated: July 4, 2025
2 min read

Jaiswal was on 28 when he was struck on the pads by Josh Tongue

yashasvi jaiswal drs timed out ben stokes eng vs ind 2nd test

England captain Ben Stokes was left fuming at on field umpires Sharfuddoula and Chris Gaffaney during Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston.

During the final session of the third day of the second Test against England, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was struck on the pads by pacer Josh Tongue’s seaming delivery, to which umpire Sharfuddoula raised his finger.

Ben Stokes fumes at Yashasvi Jaiswal’s DRS decision during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jaiswal, who was unsure if he got an inside edge, had a discussion with his opening partner KL Rahul before signaling for the DRS.

But before he communicate it to the umpire, the DRS timer had already run out, which clearly made Stokes angry.

ALSO READ:

The England skipper had a heated discussion with the umpires about allowing it and had a word with Rahul as the umpires waited for the result.

Stokes, however, has the last laugh as Jaiswal’s didn’t nick the ball and the trapped plumb. The review didn’t take long as the ball pitching in line and was hitting the stumps, showing three reds.

Jaiswal, who scored 87 in the first innings, had to return back for a brisk 28 off 22 balls.

Mohammed Siraj claims 6-70, India lead by 244 runs

While that was one battle Stokes and England won the day along with an entire dominant first session, it was India’s and Mohammed Siraj’s day.

England were reeling at 85/5 thanks to Siraj getting the wickets of Joe Root (22) and Stokes off consecutive deliveries.

Vice-captain Harry Brook (158) and keeper Jamie Smith (184 not out) launched a brilliant counter attack as they added 303 runs within just two sessions to put England in a strong position before Shubman Gill took the second new ball.

The new ball was enough for Akash Deep (4-88) to send back Brook and Chris Woaes, while Siraj wiped out the remaining three wickets to record his best Test figures on English soil with 6-70.

Indian openers Jaiswal and Rahul scored at quick pace and despite Jaiswal’s wicket, India ended the day 64/1 and took a lead of 244 runs.

England are leading the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy by 1-0.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
Josh Tongue
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live

How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch Their ‘Role Models’ during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

11:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Father’s Sharp Criticism Despite Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Father’s Sharp Criticism Despite Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He was dismissed at 269 by Josh Tongue.
8:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rahul Dravid backed Shubman Gill as India Test captain in 2021

Not Gautam Gambhir, THIS Former India Coach First Identified Shubman Gill As Captain Back In 2021

Gill was promoted to a leadership role for India earlier this year.
8:33 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara Explains Why Shubman Gill Is Fit To Lead India in Tests

Former Sri Lanka Captain Explains Why Shubman Gill Is Fit To Lead India in Tests

Despite losing his first match as captain, Gill has already made a strong impression with the bat.
8:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The incident happened in the 37th over of England innings on Day 3.
8:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

He wanted to get in some extra batting practice before resuming his innings.
7:54 pm
Sagar Paul
