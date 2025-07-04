Furious Ben Stokes Argues With Umpire After Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes DRS After Timer Runs Out in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jaiswal was on 28 when he was struck on the pads by Josh Tongue
England captain Ben Stokes was left fuming at on field umpires Sharfuddoula and Chris Gaffaney during Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston.
During the final session of the third day of the second Test against England, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was struck on the pads by pacer Josh Tongue’s seaming delivery, to which umpire Sharfuddoula raised his finger.
Jaiswal, who was unsure if he got an inside edge, had a discussion with his opening partner KL Rahul before signaling for the DRS.
But before he communicate it to the umpire, the DRS timer had already run out, which clearly made Stokes angry.
The England skipper had a heated discussion with the umpires about allowing it and had a word with Rahul as the umpires waited for the result.
Stokes, however, has the last laugh as Jaiswal’s didn’t nick the ball and the trapped plumb. The review didn’t take long as the ball pitching in line and was hitting the stumps, showing three reds.
Jaiswal, who scored 87 in the first innings, had to return back for a brisk 28 off 22 balls.
While that was one battle Stokes and England won the day along with an entire dominant first session, it was India’s and Mohammed Siraj’s day.
England were reeling at 85/5 thanks to Siraj getting the wickets of Joe Root (22) and Stokes off consecutive deliveries.
Vice-captain Harry Brook (158) and keeper Jamie Smith (184 not out) launched a brilliant counter attack as they added 303 runs within just two sessions to put England in a strong position before Shubman Gill took the second new ball.
The new ball was enough for Akash Deep (4-88) to send back Brook and Chris Woaes, while Siraj wiped out the remaining three wickets to record his best Test figures on English soil with 6-70.
Indian openers Jaiswal and Rahul scored at quick pace and despite Jaiswal’s wicket, India ended the day 64/1 and took a lead of 244 runs.
England are leading the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy by 1-0.
