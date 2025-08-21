Gautam Gambhir Accused of Favouritism After Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was recently announced.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons since Tuesday. The selection committee announced the squad which will be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will take place from September 9. The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal is being highly questioned by the masses. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper performed very well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, after leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a title in 2024. On the other hand, Jaiswal too has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian circuit.

All matches (71) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS 160/8 BVB 166/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW 55/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – WDL 16/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 CDQW 134/4 SDSW 144/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 131/8 CZR 149/9 Fixtures Live – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 176/4 CZR 66/2 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB 164/4 SCE 161/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC 110/6 SGFD 133/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC 91/8 SCE 94/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SGFD 94/5 VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS 2/0 SOM 243/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – GLO – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT 299/7 QAT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KNY 115/10 JER 25/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – DEN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W 137/6 IRE-W 141/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – GER-W 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS 139/9 CAGS 138/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 173/7 MYW 121/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT 37/4 RNC 115/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Toss – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 135/5 HHA 134/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 120/9 AS-A 123/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 131/8 CHK 135/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA 156/8 MS-A 157/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – NEP – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK 85/10 KARS 173/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – GOLS – Fixtures Standings

The exclusion of these two talents was always going to be criticized by stakeholders. The Chairman of Selectors, Ajit Agarkar, expressed that it was unfortunate that the two players had to miss out. He also stated that there was no place for Shreyas Iyer in the side. Jaiswal, on the other hand, has been included as a stand-by, along with four other players.

Former India player Sadagoppan Ramesh has accused Gautam Gambhir of favouritism. He stated that the current Indian coach only backs the players which he likes. Since Gambhir took over as India’s coach, the team has had a mixed bag of emotions. After losing the Test series against New Zealand and an average Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the ICC Champions Trophy title win remains to be the highest achievement. Ramesh, however feels that the success of the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been overhyped.

“He [Gautam Gambhir] backs the players he likes but completely lets go of those he doesn’t. Winning consistently abroad had started long back under Kohli and Shastri. But now, just the drawn series in England is being projected as a big achievement in Gambhir’s track record”, the former cricketer said.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer’s Contributions Under Gautam Gambhir

Shreyas Iyer’s contributions to Indian cricket have been noteworthy. Especially in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, his performances in the United Arab Emirates were outstanding. Without a doubt, the Punjab Kings skipper was extremely crucial for India’s chances. Though the recently played Champions Trophy was played in the ODI format, Shreyas’ contributions in the shortest format have also been magnificent. In 51 matches for India, he has scored 1104 runs with a strike-rate of 136.12. Most of his runs have come at the No.3 spot.

In the recent IPL season, Shreyas scored 604 runs in the 17 games that he featured in. After a successful IPL 2024, he carried the Punjab Kings to the Final of the tournament. His average of 50.33 was his highest in an IPL season. His captaincy was also lauded by a lot of pundits and experts, along with his teammates. Vijaykumar Vyshak, the pacer who represented PBKS also regarded Shreyas for his exemplary style of leadership.

What separates the 30-year-old from the rest is his ability to play fearless cricket and score runs at will. The boundary which he scored off Jasprit Bumrah in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 went down as one of the best shots in the season. Along with his batting, his captaincy showed signs of astute awareness and brilliance. The bowling changes that he made were very clever in terms of the situation of the games. Having said that, Ramesh feels that Shreyas helped Gambhir win the only tournament he has in his tenure currently, and that he should have been included.