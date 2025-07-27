Gautam Gambhir Gives Big Update on Availability of Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep for Decisive ENG vs IND 5th Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a major update on the availability of Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep after the draw in the ENG vs IND 4th Test. Notably, the Indian pace duo was ruled out of the recent Manchester Test with injury concerns. While Arshdeep hurt his bowling arm in the nets in the buildup to the game, Akash Deep was struggling from a groin issue.
However, speaking at the post-match press conference after India avoided a series loss and earned a commanding draw, Gambhir cleared that all the fast bowlers are fit and available for selection in the decisive final Test at Oval, slated to start from July 31.
Before the start of the series, it was already decided that India’s talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play only three games of the five-match series in a bid to manage his workload. Incidentally, he has now played the three games with still one more match left in the series. Furthermore, Bumrah also suffered an injury scare rolling his ankle while climbing the stairs of the dressing room on Day 3 of the match.
When quizzed about Bumrah’s availability, Gautam Gambhir did not give any specifics but did not rule him out entirely as well, highlighting that the decision is still to be made.
Speaking about the ENG vs IND 4th Test, the visitors put up a valiant batting display to script a fightback to salvage a draw and avoid a series loss.
Batting first, India posted 358 but England’s Bazball tactics proved effective as the Three Lions piled up a massive 669 in response, taking a big 311-run lead. Coming into their second innings, India were reduced to 0/2 and were in a precarious position of conceding the match. However, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a deft knock of 103 while KL Rahul added 90 as the duo scripted a crucial 188-run stand to make amends for the early blows.
With momentum in their favour, next Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) added respective centuries to help India earn the draw and go into the final Test at Oval with a chance of levelling the series, with the scoreline currently tipped in favour of England at 2-1.
