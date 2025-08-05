Gautam Gambhir Leads Wild Celebrations in Dressing Room After Thrilling Win against England at The Oval [WATCH]

A video shared by the BCCI showed Gambhir and the support staff celebrating wildly as the final wicket fell, ending a tough series in a 2-2 draw.
India’s thrilling six run win over England in the 5th Test at The Oval led to emotional and joyful scenes in the dressing room. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was at the centre of it all.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
57/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
234/3
110/8
73/4
173/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
2/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
A video shared by the BCCI showed Gambhir and the support staff celebrating wildly as the final wicket fell, ending a tough series in a 2-2 draw.
Gambhir could not hold back his emotions after Mohammed Siraj took the last wicket and finished with five wickets in the match. He hugged his fellow coaches, pumped his fists, and looked clearly proud of the team.
After the match, he posted on social media saying, “We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!”
The BCCI video captured the final moments in three parts — Belief, Anticipation, and Jubilation. The belief phase came when England needed just seventeen runs with two wickets left. Everyone was tense. Then came the anticipation when Gus Atkinson took a single to keep the strike at the end of the eighty fifth over. Coaches were walking around nervously, and Gambhir stepped out on the balcony to give quick fielding advice to captain Shubman Gill.
Finally came the jubilation. Siraj bowled Atkinson with a fast yorker, and the dressing room erupted. Gambhir jumped with joy and hugged bowling coach Morne Morkel, who lifted him off the ground. Gambhir smiled and then shouted something with excitement in Morkel’s ear.
Watch the video here
ALSO READ:
This win was very important for Gambhir, who had a tough start as head coach. India lost 3-0 at home to New Zealand and then lost 3- 1 to Australia away. Things got even harder when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India’s biggest players, retired from Test cricket.
Under young captain Shubman Gill, India showed fight and proved they are ready to move forward.
After losing in Headingley in the first test of the series, India bounced back with a strong win in Birmingham, suffered a heartbreaking loss at Lord’s, fought hard and managed a draw in Manchester. But it was the win at The Oval that brought everything together as India levelled the series 2-2.
Now, with home series against West Indies and South Africa later this year, India will look to carry forward this positive momentum.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.