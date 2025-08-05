Gautam Gambhir Leads Wild Celebrations in Dressing Room After Thrilling Win against England at The Oval [WATCH]

A video shared by the BCCI showed Gambhir and the support staff celebrating wildly as the final wicket fell, ending a tough series in a 2-2 draw.

India’s thrilling six run win over England in the 5th Test at The Oval led to emotional and joyful scenes in the dressing room. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was at the centre of it all.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG 57/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 234/3 MEL 110/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 73/4 PHG 173/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 2/1 HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings

A video shared by the BCCI showed Gambhir and the support staff celebrating wildly as the final wicket fell, ending a tough series in a 2-2 draw.

Gambhir could not hold back his emotions after Mohammed Siraj took the last wicket and finished with five wickets in the match. He hugged his fellow coaches, pumped his fists, and looked clearly proud of the team.

After the match, he posted on social media saying, “We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!”

Dressing Room Erupts in Scenes of Jubilation with Gautam Gambhir at the Heart of It

The BCCI video captured the final moments in three parts — Belief, Anticipation, and Jubilation. The belief phase came when England needed just seventeen runs with two wickets left. Everyone was tense. Then came the anticipation when Gus Atkinson took a single to keep the strike at the end of the eighty fifth over. Coaches were walking around nervously, and Gambhir stepped out on the balcony to give quick fielding advice to captain Shubman Gill.

Finally came the jubilation. Siraj bowled Atkinson with a fast yorker, and the dressing room erupted. Gambhir jumped with joy and hugged bowling coach Morne Morkel, who lifted him off the ground. Gambhir smiled and then shouted something with excitement in Morkel’s ear.

Watch the video here

ALSO READ:

Gautam Gambhir Finds Relief After Difficult Start as Head Coach

This win was very important for Gambhir, who had a tough start as head coach. India lost 3-0 at home to New Zealand and then lost 3- 1 to Australia away. Things got even harder when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India’s biggest players, retired from Test cricket.

Under young captain Shubman Gill, India showed fight and proved they are ready to move forward.

After losing in Headingley in the first test of the series, India bounced back with a strong win in Birmingham, suffered a heartbreaking loss at Lord’s, fought hard and managed a draw in Manchester. But it was the win at The Oval that brought everything together as India levelled the series 2-2.

Now, with home series against West Indies and South Africa later this year, India will look to carry forward this positive momentum.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.