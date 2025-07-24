News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Controversial Sai Sudharsan Decision During ENG vs IND Test Series
indian-cricket-team

‘You’ve Got To Be Mindful’ – Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Controversial Decision During ENG vs IND Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 24, 2025
4 min read

India will resume Day 2 of the fourth Test on 264/4.

Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Controversial Sai Sudharsan Decision During ENG vs IND Test Series

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has taken a ruthless dig at the Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir for axing Sai Sudharsan from the playing XI just after his debut Test in the ongoing ENG vs IND series. He pointed out that the 23-year-old should have received the team’s backing after putting up a crucial 30 at the Headingley Stadium following his four-ball duck in the first innings.

“[He] played the first Test, batted at No.3, got out very early in the first innings, got a good 30 in the second but he was dropped for the next Test match. And they had Karun Nair coming in and batting at No.3 which I was surprised by and I thought was really unfair on a young batter, on whom we have big hopes. He should have got a long rope,” he stated while commentating on the match.

Notably, Sudharsan’s knock was the third-highest of that innings after two remarkable centuries from the wicketkeeper-batters, KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118).

Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

18/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Botswana Women BOT-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Sanjay Manjrekar Believes The Call Has Hit Sai Sudharsan’s Confidence

The former Indian player noticed that the southpaw was more nervous while playing in the second Test match of his career than on his debut in the series opener. He opined that the coach and management should have been more careful while managing the youngster on his maiden red-ball tour.

“Now he’s come into bat, again, made a comeback into the playing XI, but I’m seeing some nerves here, the way he is batting. I really think when you have a young player to deal with, these are things you’ve got to be mindful of. They come with a very fragile kind of confidence. Just one Test match, dropped – would not have helped his confidence,” noted the former player.

ALSO READ:

Manjrekar also pointed out Sudharsan’s increased defensive approach on the opening day of the ongoing fixture at Manchester. He also stated that the move must have taken a hit on the young batter’s confidence.

“He’s come back into this Test and looking really nervous. Much more than he did in his debut Test match I think. Very good player. He’s just come in thinking defence. And you can completely understand that with a young player who’s come with a lot of self doubts,” opined Manjrekar.

Sai Sudharsan Scored a Gritty 61 on His Return in ENG vs IND 4th Test

India entered the penultimate fixture of the series by trailing 2-1 against the hosts. After six chances in the current tour, they replaced Karun Nair, who had scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83 in the three matches so far. The team once again brought back Sudharsan in their playing XI for the Old Trafford and played him at No.3.

The youngster showed great composure to notch up his maiden Test half-century in 134 deliveries. He achieved the feat with a spectacular drive through the covers. Notably, he became the first India No.3 batter to put up a fifty-plus score in Tests after the current skipper Shubman Gill’s 90 against New Zealand in November 2024 at home.

However, the newcomer failed to convert it into his maiden Test ton as his resilient knock came to an end just before the stumps. He tried to pull a delivery off the England captain Ben Stokes, but it carried to Brydon Carse due to a top-edge. Stokes dismissed the southpaw for the third time in his three innings on this tour so far.

On the other hand, the fans would eagerly wait for an update on Pant, who was retired hurt with a swollen feet earlier on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. India will kick off Day 2 on 264/4 with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease with the scores of 19(37) and 19(36), respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Gautam Gambhir
India
Sai Sudharsan
Sanjay Manjrekar
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now the U19 batting sensation Betters Them

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now He Betters Them To Show Full Promise in England

In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls.
9:28 am
Sagar Paul
Sai Sudharsan Responds To Doubters After Weakness Makes Another Appearance in Manchester Test vs England 

Sai Sudharsan Responds To Doubters After Weakness Makes Another Appearance in Manchester Test vs England 

Sai Sudharsan scored a gritty 61 in the first innings of the fourth Test.
12:41 am
Amogh Bodas
Dinesh Karthik Silences Nasser Hussain After Ex-England Skipper Brought Up Time-Wasting Debate During ENG vs IND 4th Test

Dinesh Karthik Silences Nasser Hussain After Ex-England Skipper Brought Up Time-Wasting Debate During ENG vs IND 4th Test

2:12 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Rishabh Pant Bat In The Second Innings Of ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

Will Rishabh Pant Bat In The Second Innings Of ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

India are placed at 264/4 at the end of Day 1.
10:08 am
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Feet in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test [WATCH]

10:09 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal India opener ENG vs IND Old Trafford Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaches 50-year-old Record At Old Trafford As India Opener During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He struck his 12th Test fifty on Day 1.
9:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.