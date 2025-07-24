‘You’ve Got To Be Mindful’ – Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Controversial Decision During ENG vs IND Test Series

India will resume Day 2 of the fourth Test on 264/4.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has taken a ruthless dig at the Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir for axing Sai Sudharsan from the playing XI just after his debut Test in the ongoing ENG vs IND series. He pointed out that the 23-year-old should have received the team’s backing after putting up a crucial 30 at the Headingley Stadium following his four-ball duck in the first innings.

“[He] played the first Test, batted at No.3, got out very early in the first innings, got a good 30 in the second but he was dropped for the next Test match. And they had Karun Nair coming in and batting at No.3 which I was surprised by and I thought was really unfair on a young batter, on whom we have big hopes. He should have got a long rope,” he stated while commentating on the match.

Notably, Sudharsan’s knock was the third-highest of that innings after two remarkable centuries from the wicketkeeper-batters, KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118).

Sanjay Manjrekar Believes The Call Has Hit Sai Sudharsan’s Confidence

The former Indian player noticed that the southpaw was more nervous while playing in the second Test match of his career than on his debut in the series opener. He opined that the coach and management should have been more careful while managing the youngster on his maiden red-ball tour.

“Now he’s come into bat, again, made a comeback into the playing XI, but I’m seeing some nerves here, the way he is batting. I really think when you have a young player to deal with, these are things you’ve got to be mindful of. They come with a very fragile kind of confidence. Just one Test match, dropped – would not have helped his confidence,” noted the former player.

Manjrekar also pointed out Sudharsan’s increased defensive approach on the opening day of the ongoing fixture at Manchester. He also stated that the move must have taken a hit on the young batter’s confidence.

“He’s come back into this Test and looking really nervous. Much more than he did in his debut Test match I think. Very good player. He’s just come in thinking defence. And you can completely understand that with a young player who’s come with a lot of self doubts,” opined Manjrekar.

Sai Sudharsan Scored a Gritty 61 on His Return in ENG vs IND 4th Test

India entered the penultimate fixture of the series by trailing 2-1 against the hosts. After six chances in the current tour, they replaced Karun Nair, who had scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83 in the three matches so far. The team once again brought back Sudharsan in their playing XI for the Old Trafford and played him at No.3.

The youngster showed great composure to notch up his maiden Test half-century in 134 deliveries. He achieved the feat with a spectacular drive through the covers. Notably, he became the first India No.3 batter to put up a fifty-plus score in Tests after the current skipper Shubman Gill’s 90 against New Zealand in November 2024 at home.

However, the newcomer failed to convert it into his maiden Test ton as his resilient knock came to an end just before the stumps. He tried to pull a delivery off the England captain Ben Stokes, but it carried to Brydon Carse due to a top-edge. Stokes dismissed the southpaw for the third time in his three innings on this tour so far.

On the other hand, the fans would eagerly wait for an update on Pant, who was retired hurt with a swollen feet earlier on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. India will kick off Day 2 on 264/4 with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease with the scores of 19(37) and 19(36), respectively.

