‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya’ – Rishabh Pant Shouts at Kuldeep Yadav in Frustration After Second Over-Delay Warning in 2nd IND vs SA Test [WATCH].

It was India's second warning in the innings, leaving Rishabh Pant frustrated.

Rishabh Pant fumed at Kuldeep Yadav after he took more than 60 seconds to start a new over on Day 2 for the second time in the IND vs SA 2nd Test. The event unfolded during the 88th over of the innings, where he was introduced to the attack for the first time in the day.

As Kuldeep prepared to bowl, he wasted additional time in setting his fields, prompting the umpire to remind Pant about the timer. The stand-in captain was immediately frustrated and shouted at the spinner, but the time had already passed, and India earned a second warning for the same offence in the game.

“30 seconds ka timer hai yaar, ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Yaar Kuldep 2-2 warning le li (We have a 30-second timer, are you playing at home? Kuldeep, you have earned me a second warning),” said Pant in anger.

India’s first offence also came in Kuldeep Yadav’s over on Day 1, probably around the 46th over. That was the reason why the umpire signalled two fingers and left Pant frustrated, for the bowler committed the offence twice despite being aware of the rules.

The ICC rule that left Rishabh Pant fuming at Kuldeep Yadav

The ICC introduced a stop clock in Test cricket earlier this year, which forces the bowling team to be ready to bowl the first ball of the next over within 60 minutes. If they fail to do it more than twice, a five-run penalty is imposed on the bowling side.

“After a successful introduction in white-ball cricket, Test cricket will also see a stop clock, with the bowling team needing to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. Failure to do so for the third time in an innings (following two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty imposed against the fielding team on each occasion.”

However, the clock resets after 80 overs, and the bowling team gets two warnings again before a penalty. So, while it was the second warning of the innings, the latest one came in the 88th over, so it was technically a first warning.

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul had a chat with the leg-side umpire in between, where he seemingly confirmed that it would be counted as first since 80 overs had passed. Hence, India are not in immediate danger, but must still be vigilant enough not to make the same mistake again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.