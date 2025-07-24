News
Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 24, 2025
1 min read

Previously, the batter was declared to be ruled out of the series.

Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test

India’s hopes of winning the five-match ENG vs IND Test series had received a huge dent after star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was declared to be ruled out due to a fractured toe. But according to a BCCI statement, the southpaw will resume his innings on Day 2 of the fourth red-ball fixture in Manchester.

However, Dhruv Jurel will replace the 27-year-old for his behind-the-stump duties. Previously, he had also taken up the keeping duties during the third Test at Lord’s after Pant picked up an injury on his finger.

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.” — read a statement from the BCCI.

More to follow…

India
