‘Great Victory…’- Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill-Led India After Historic Win Over England in Edgbaston Test

India defeated England by 336 runs to clinch a historic win in Edgbaston Test.

Former India captain Virat Kohli had words of praise for the Indian cricket team after they defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Virat Kohli congratulates Team India

“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch,” Virat Kohli wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly called Twitter.

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests in May, just a few days after Rohit Sharma had announced the same. The Indian cricket team is undergoing a transition with Shubman Gill having taken over as the new India Test skipper from Rohit Sharma.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have opened for India in both the Tests, Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair have auditioned for the No.3 role. Both of the batters, however, have endured difficult outings at No.3.

The No.4 slot, on the other hand, has been occupied by Shubman Gill, who has registered three centuries in four innings thus far. Shubman Gill has scored 585 runs from four innings at an average of 146.25 and currently leads the top run-scorers’ chart in the series.

How India defeated England in Edgbaston

England had won the toss and opted to field first. Captain Shubman Gill led India from the front with a knock of 269, which helped India post 587 in the first innings. His knock was supported well by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom scored half-centuries. England responded with a total of 407 in their first innings, which meant that India had a lead of 180 runs.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill once again stole the show with a knock of 161, whereas KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant scored half-centuries. India declared their second innings with a total of 427/6, and meant that England needed 608 runs to win.

India were without Jasorit Bumrah for the Edgbaston Test as he was rested for the match. However, Akash Deep struck in both innings for the visitors. In the first innings, the Bengal pacer registered figures of 4/88 whereas in the second innings he registered figures of 6/99, which is now his best figures in an innings.

However, for a century in each of his innings, Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match. The win on Sunday meant that India levelled the five-match series 1-1. England had won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets. The third Test will take place at Lord’s from July 10.

