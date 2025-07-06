News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘Great Victory…’- Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill-Led India After Historic Win Over England in Edgbaston Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Great Victory…’- Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill-Led India After Historic Win Over England in Edgbaston Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

India defeated England by 336 runs to clinch a historic win in Edgbaston Test.

‘Great Victory…’- Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill-Led India After Historic Win Over England in Edgbaston Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli had words of praise for the Indian cricket team after they defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Virat Kohli congratulates Team India

“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch,” Virat Kohli wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly called Twitter.

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests in May, just a few days after Rohit Sharma had announced the same. The Indian cricket team is undergoing a transition with Shubman Gill having taken over as the new India Test skipper from Rohit Sharma.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

130/8

Philippines PHL

183/6

Philippines beat Indonesia by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Turkey Women TKW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Serbia Women SBA-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

169/5

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

101/7

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 68 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

127/3

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

124/6

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

94/2

BCC Spartan BSP

91/9

MUS Akademik Ravens won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

110/6

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

121/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Ostend Tigers OSTG

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Scorchers Women SCO-W

164/10

Dragons Women DGW-W

202/4

Dragons Women beat Scorchers Women by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Typhoons Women TYP-W

180/4

Dragons Women DGW-W

191/3

Dragons Women beat Typhoons Women by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

101/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

203/6

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

84/10

Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 119 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

136/9

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

138/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

120/7

Tanzania TAN

192/4

Tanzania beat Malawi by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

207/2

Germany GER

159/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

465/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

243/10

Sri Lanka A SL-A

294/7

Sri Lanka A beat Australia A by 51 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

87/2

Whiptail Smashers WTS

112/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

220/5

Dindigul Dragons DID

102/10

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Dindigul Dragons by 118 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

122/4

Kent KENT

118/9

Glamorgan beat Kent by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Durham DURH

182/7

Birmingham Bears BB

174/8

Durham beat Birmingham Bears by 8 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Derbyshire DER

201/3

Yorkshire YOR

200/6

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Hampshire HAM

178/3

Somerset SOM

179/6

Somerset beat Hampshire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

189/9

Leicestershire LEI

188/2

Nottinghamshire beat Leicestershire by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

152/9

Worcestershire WOR

153/4

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

204/5

Middlesex MID

172/7

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Surrey SURR

27/1

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Hampshire Women HAM-W

154/2

Somerset Women SOM-W

153/8

Hampshire Women beat Somerset Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

16/1

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Surrey Women SUR-W

159/5

Essex Women ESS-W

93/5

(D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

124/3

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

123/7

Lancashire Women beat Birmingham Bears Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings

While Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have opened for India in both the Tests, Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair have auditioned for the No.3 role. Both of the batters, however, have endured difficult outings at No.3.

The No.4 slot, on the other hand, has been occupied by Shubman Gill, who has registered three centuries in four innings thus far. Shubman Gill has scored 585 runs from four innings at an average of 146.25 and currently leads the top run-scorers’ chart in the series.

How India defeated England in Edgbaston

England had won the toss and opted to field first. Captain Shubman Gill led India from the front with a knock of 269, which helped India post 587 in the first innings. His knock was supported well by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom scored half-centuries. England responded with a total of 407 in their first innings, which meant that India had a lead of 180 runs.

ALSO READ:

In the second innings, Shubman Gill once again stole the show with a knock of 161, whereas KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant scored half-centuries. India declared their second innings with a total of 427/6, and meant that England needed 608 runs to win.

India were without Jasorit Bumrah for the Edgbaston Test as he was rested for the match. However, Akash Deep struck in both innings for the visitors. In the first innings, the Bengal pacer registered figures of 4/88 whereas in the second innings he registered figures of 6/99, which is now his best figures in an innings.

However, for a century in each of his innings, Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match. The win on Sunday meant that India levelled the five-match series 1-1. England had won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets. The third Test will take place at Lord’s from July 10.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

ENG vs IND 2nd Test highlights shubman gill Akash deep karin air india best xi lord's

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Highlights: Shubman Gill Makes The Virat Kohli Spot His Own, Akash Deep in Best India XI and Other Talking Points From Edgbaston

Here are some talking points from the second England vs India Test match that concluded on Sunday.
9:47 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Washington Sundar's Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND Second Test Was Very Special

Why Washington Sundar’s Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND 2nd Test Was Very Special

Washington Sundar removed Ben Stokes just before the lunch break on Sunday.
8:30 pm
Vishnu PN
Did India Miss The Trick By Not Bowling Mohammed Siraj in The First Hour of ENG vs IND Day 5, Former Coach Ravi Shastri Weighs In

Did India Miss The Trick By Not Bowling Mohammed Siraj in The First Hour of ENG vs IND Day 5, Former Coach Weighs In

India needs four more wickets to level the series.
8:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England lost a couple of quick wickets on the morning of Day 5 of the second Test.
6:19 pm
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Akash Deep sent Joe Root packing for six runs in the second innings of the second Test.
5:06 pm
Amogh Bodas
eng vs ind 2nd test day 5 weather rain forecast edgbaston weather india vs england

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Update: Edgbaston Weather And Hourly Rain Forecast As India Look To Bowl England Out

4:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.