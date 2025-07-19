'He Must Learn To...' - Greg Chappell Makes Firm Statement On Shubman Gill Ahead Of the ENG vs IND 4th Test

England and India will lock horns for the fourth Test in Manchester on July 23.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stands 2-1 in favour of England. After three Tests which gave us nail-biting action, the teams will now lock horns in Manchester for the fourth Test, starting July 23. The third Test was the most happening, in terms of action and drama. After the Dukes ball controversy led by Shubman Gill, the game shifted towards a cracking finish. Spectators in the stadium and across the globe were on the edge of their seats as Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were inching towards the target of 193. But just then, there was euphoria in one dressing room, and disappointment in another. Siraj played a delivery off Shoaib Bashir with extremely soft hands, and the ball went on to tickle the leg stump, enough for a bail to be dislodged. That was all England needed to gain the lead in the series.

Australian legend Greg Chappell has voiced his opinions on the Lord’s Test and has given firm advice to the young Indian skipper. Chappell expressed that Shubman Gill needs to be a lot clearer in terms of his communication with the players. According to the Australian, Gill must define where he wants to take Indian cricket. The former Indian coach also stressed that India lost the game because the management and captain had lack of clarity towards the latter stages of the game. The 25-year-old couldn’t score a lot of runs with the bat in the third Test, and England made sure that they grabbed their chances with both hands. However, Chappell feels that Gill’s communication to Jadeja should have been different from what it was in that situation.

“The truth is, Jadeja was the only recognized batter left. If India were to chase down the target, he would have to take calculated risks. His job wasn’t to leave balls and collect singles. It was to win the match. That clarity should have come from the dressing room, from the captain”, Chappell said.

Greg Chappell On Shubman Gill’s Decision-Making

The Indians started their second inning on the evening of Day 4. The conditions were good for batting, and 193 seemed well within reach considering the way the Indians were batting. But within the blink of an eye, Yashasvi Jaiswal was back in the hut. Karun Nair tried to set up a partnership with KL Rahul, but was sent back by Brydon Carse. As a result, India were reduced to 58/4 at the end of the penultimate day. And that’s where the games began. Some predicted an advantage for England, others said India still had a chance with Rishabh Pant to come. He did, and went on to smash a classy boundary to Jofra Archer. But that is all he could manage on the morning of Day 5. Soon enough, the visitors were reduced to 82/7, and 193 seemed a distant possibility.

Jasprit Bumrah walked out to support Jadeja, and time ticked by. Runs started coming slowly, maybe too slowly for a series defined by Bazball. After Bumrah’s heroics with the bat for a change, it was time for Siraj to showcase some grit. India brought it down to needing just 22 runs when their hearts were shattered.

There was nothing else Jadeja could have done. Except, Chappell thinks differently. The former Australian legend expressed that Jadeja should have gone for the runs more aggressively and that the message should have come from the dressing room.

“Jadeja needed to be told, you are the man who has to get this done. The tail’s job is to hang in there with you, but you must go for the win. And this is where Gill’s leadership challenge becomes very real. He must start setting those expectations, proactively, and consistently”, the former Indian coach spoke.

ALSO READ:

Greg Chappell’s Message To Shubman Gill

The 76-year-old feels that the Indian skipper needs to learn the art of communication, and it needs to happen quickly. He stressed that Gill’s batting will not always be able to do the talking, and he must ensure that his communication with his team remains top-notch. Towards the end of his column, Chappell mentioned that the Manchester Test will be a big assignment for the Indian captain. With the series on the line, Gill must ensure that he is composed enough to lead the team out of the muddle they are in. Chappell also spoke about mastering the art of being calm under pressure.

“Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone—not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards. That means demanding discipline in the field. Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one—and quickly. Whether it’s at training, in the middle, or the dressing room during a break, clear, calm communication is essential. His bat can’t always do the talking”, Chappell concluded.

