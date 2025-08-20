News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mohammed Siraj Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Former Spinner Targets Ajit Agarkar For Ignoring This Indian Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 20, 2025
3 min read

He has bowled with an economy of close to eight in the shortest format of the game.

Mohammed Siraj Asia Cup 2025

Former India player Harbhajan Singh is disappointed after the BCCI’s selectors ignored Mohammed Siraj for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Siraj had a terrific outing in the recently passed five-match Test series against England, where he scalped 23 wickets.

On the back of his brilliant bowling, the Indian team managed to win the Test matches at Edgbaston and the Oval. 

Upcoming – test – Albion
India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

194/3

North Delhi Strikers NDS

193/10

Outer Delhi Warriors beat North Delhi Strikers by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

117/4

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

120/9

Central Delhi Queens Women beat North Delhi Strikers Women by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

139/2

SC Europa SCE

140/3

SC Europa beat HTB Cricket by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

107/2

VFB Fallersleben VFB

102/10

HTB Cricket beat VFB Fallersleben by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
SC Europa SCE

86/7

SG Findorff SGFD

93/8

SG Findorff beat SC Europa by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
VFB Fallersleben VFB

125/6

Berlin CC BRCC

121/6

VFB Fallersleben beat Berlin CC by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Berlin CC BRCC

91/5

SG Findorff SGFD

107/4

SG Findorff beat Berlin CC by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

320/10

Durham DURH

321/6

Durham beat Lancashire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

290/7

Nottinghamshire NOT

292/6

Nottinghamshire beat Hampshire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

312/5

Derbyshire DER

312/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

371/6

Glamorgan GLAM

124/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

157/7

Italy Women ITA-W

114/8

Netherlands Women beat Italy Women by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

63/0

Germany Women GER-W

62/10

Ireland Women beat Germany Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Live – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

1/0

North West Warriors NWW

334/9

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

4/0

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

223/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

80/8

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

127/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

81/2

Mysore Warriors MYW

209/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

111/6

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

112/7

Southern Brave Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
London Spirit Women LSW-W

90/8

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

93/2

Northern Superchargers Women beat London Spirit Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

152/8

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

126/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Australian Capital Territory by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

166/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

167/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

139/9

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Nepal beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

202/6

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

95/10

Pakistan Shaheens beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 107 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

172/10

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

186/7

Gorakhpur Lions beat Noida Super Kings by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Lucknow Falcons LUF

184/5

Kanpur Superstars KASS

171/6

Lucknow Falcons beat Kanpur Superstars by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, decided to go with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana as three pacers for the high-octane event. Prasidh Krishna was picked in the reserves.

Harbhajan Singh Backs Mohammed Siraj

The last time Siraj played a T20I game for India happened in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and after India’s title win, the 31-year-old pacer went out of favour in the shortest format of the game. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh stated that Siraj brings in that X-factor in the Indian bowling line-up.

ALSO READ:

“I feel that Siraj’s name should have been included as well. Siraj bowled very well in the recent series. Yes, he did a lot of bowling in England, but he also got adequate rest. So he could have been included. If he had been taken, the team would have looked even stronger. The bowling unit would have seemed stronger. I feel that the “X-factor” that Siraj brings might be somewhat missed,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

As of now, Siraj has played a total of 16 T20I games, where he has picked 14 wickets for India. He has bowled with an economy of close to eight in the shortest format of the game. Harshit Rana, who was given a nod ahead of Siraj, has an economy of 8.25 in the T20Is. The young Indian pacer was asked to go home from the England series, but still managed to be among India’s 15 for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Asia Cup 2025

Talking about the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav has been named as skipper of the side. Shubman Gill has been appointed Surya’s deputy for the much-awaited event. 

The Asia Cup 2025 is slated to take place from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the men in Blue will start off their campaign by playing against the UAE on September 10. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled to transpire on September 14 in the UAE. 

India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Asia Cup 2025
Harbhajan Singh
Harshit Rana
India
Mohammed Siraj
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

He scored 549 runs in 17 matches in the IPL 2025.
5:48 pm
Sreejita Sen
Prithvi Shaw Buchi Babu Tournament Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh

Snubbed by IPL And State, Prithvi Shaw Begins Career Restart With a Bang

He amassed 111 off 141 balls against Chhattisgarh.
5:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Fans Left Surprised After Names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Go Missing From ICC ODI Rankings

‘Internal Politics?’- Fans Left Surprised After Names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Go Missing From ICC ODI Rankings

Both of them last played an ODI in March.
4:45 pm
Vishnu PN
Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

He scalped 15 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 10.18.
3:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Not Shreyas Iyer Or Yashasvi Jaiswal, Former India Batter Feels For THIS Player After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Not Shreyas Iyer Or Yashasvi Jaiswal, Former India Batter Feels THIS Player Deserves An Explanation After Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The Asia Cup will commence from September 9.
11:31 pm
Amogh Bodas
Ravichandran Ashwin on Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Shreyas Iyer India Squad Asia Cup 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Decision to Deputise Shubman Gill for Asia Cup 2025, Disappointed With Exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill was named the India vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025.
9:19 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.