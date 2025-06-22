News
'Hard To Get Him out'-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Hard To Get Him out’-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

Ollie Pope also spoke on the potential target that India could set England in Leeds.

‘Hard To Get Him out’-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

England batter Ollie Pope believes that his team will need to get rid of India’s KL Rahul as early as possible on Day four of the first Test between the two teams in Leeds on Monday.

England were all out for 465 on the third day of the first Test on Sunday, which meant that India gained a six-run lead going into their second innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The visitors were all out for 471 in the first innings following centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), skipper Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134). At stumps on Day three, India were 90/2 with a 96-run lead. KL Rahul was batting on 47 with Shubman Gill (6*) at the other end.

Ollie Pope on why England should dismiss KL Rahul early

“I think the way KL Rahul played early in his innings, he’s gonna be an important wicket for us. He makes it hard for us to get him out, so I think getting Rahul early is going to be crucial,” Ollie Pope told Sky Sports at the end of day’s play on Sunday.

The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter had scored 42 runs from 78 balls in the first innings and had forged a 91-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket. KL Rahul was caught by Joe Root at first slip while attempting a drive off Brydon Carse’s delivery.

ALSO READ:

When asked about what target India could set the hosts, Ollie Pope refused to give a definite answer. “I don’t want to put a number on that (Possible target for England) because it’s such a quick-scoring ground. As you can see, you kind of beat the infield for four. The less the better but we back ourselves to chase a steady score,” he said.

Ollie Pope reflects on his century

The 27-year-old had scored a century in the first innings of the Test. Ollie Pope scored 106 runs from 137 balls in a knock that consisted of 14 fours.

He reflected on his century and said that the idea was to play as late as he could and score with the swing.

“I know what kind of pitch this is like, it has nice true bounce, similar to the Trent Bridge and the Oval. It’s a quick outfield with a nice, consistent bounce. I know it can swing a bit here as well, so for me it’s about to try and play as late as I can, and try to score fairly square and score with the swing too. So, that’s kind of my game plan,” he said.

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

