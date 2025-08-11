News
Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer India Asia Cup 2025 T20 World Cup 2026
indian-cricket-team

Will Hardik Pandya Be Selected in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Latest Update on Star All-Rounder's Fitness

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 11, 2025
4 min read

He scored 224 runs and took 14 wickets in IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer India Asia Cup 2025 T20 World Cup 2026

Prolific India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been away from the game since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2025 approaching quickly, the Indian all-rounder is all set to begin his preparations. Hardik has been training hard in Mumbai since last month. 

Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Update Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Pandya has recently been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to The Times of India’s report, Hardik Pandya is likely to undergo a routine fitness assessment at NCA on August 11 and 12 ahead of India’s Asian Cup 2025 squad selection.

The 31-year-old has played a crucial part in India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, particularly in securing the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-hand batter’s presence not just provides balance, but his experience and finishing ability make him a valuable asset. Hence, his availability will be crucial for the Indian cricket team to continue its winning spree and emerge triumphant in the Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup could serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in February in India. 

Below Par IPL 2025 Season For Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s journey from boos to cheers within a year felt nothing like a miracle. Hardik faced huge criticism from fans and went through a tough phase in his personal life during the IPL 2024. He responded to everything with a smile and conquered all the obstacles that came his way. Hardik again won the public’s heart by bowling the last over of the T20 World Cup final and ending India’s 11-year ICC title drought.

Coming into the IPL 2025, the same fans were clapping and cheering for him. But he didn’t have the season he would have hoped for. The Baroda all-rounder managed 224 runs in 14 innings, but not many of those came in a winning cause. He struggled to hit boundaries when needed, though his strike rate reads at 163.50.

The right-arm pacer also had a modest performance as a bowler. He took 14 wickets in 15 innings at an economy of 9.77. However, he scripted history during the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), becoming the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer Successfully Passes Fitness Assessment

Before Pandya, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had successfully passed his fitness test between July 27 and 29. While Shreyas has been a consistent performer in ODIs, he is yet to seal his spot in the T20I setup. He last featured in a T20I match in December 2023. 

Since then, the Mumbaikar was dropped from the Test squad and central contract and won the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The right-hand batter emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy 2025 with 243 runs. Leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 for the first time, the 30-year-old took the franchise to the playoffs and elusive final after a decade, where they lost by six runs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Hence, it will be interesting to see whether the selectors take a chance on the experienced campaigner.

The Asia Cup, which faced doubts after the India-Pakistan armed conflict in May 2025, has now been cleared to proceed. The tournament will commence on September 9, with the all-important final slated for September 28. Due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Continental Cup has been shifted to the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosting the matches. India have been drawn with Pakistan in Group A and could potentially meet the arch-rivals three times. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will kickstart their campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Hardik Pandya
India
Shreyas Iyer
T20 World Cup 2026
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The pacer has featured in just one T20I till date.
8:43 pm
Amogh Bodas
jasprit bumrah eng vs ind test series workload management

Former India Bowler Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Management Criticism After ENG vs IND Tests

Bumrah claimed 14 wickets from three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
6:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Akash Deep ENG vs IND The Oval Test

India Bowler Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Paved the Way for an Epic Comeback in the Oval Test

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as leading wicket-taker.
5:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

The fourth edition of this league will commence on August 11.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Several former players had criticised Akash Deep for this act.
2:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
While talking to ESPNcricinfo, Karun Nair particularly praised Shubman Gill, India’s newly-appointed Test captain, leading for the first time.

‘Spirit of Gauti Bhai’ – India Temmate Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill for Acing Dual Role on England Tour

Gill showed why the team management showed trust in him.
1:46 pm
Darpan Jain
