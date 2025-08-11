Will Hardik Pandya Be Selected in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Latest Update on Star All-Rounder’s Fitness

He scored 224 runs and took 14 wickets in IPL 2025.

Prolific India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been away from the game since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2025 approaching quickly, the Indian all-rounder is all set to begin his preparations. Hardik has been training hard in Mumbai since last month.

Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Update Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Pandya has recently been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to The Times of India’s report, Hardik Pandya is likely to undergo a routine fitness assessment at NCA on August 11 and 12 ahead of India’s Asian Cup 2025 squad selection.

The 31-year-old has played a crucial part in India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, particularly in securing the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-hand batter’s presence not just provides balance, but his experience and finishing ability make him a valuable asset. Hence, his availability will be crucial for the Indian cricket team to continue its winning spree and emerge triumphant in the Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup could serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in February in India.

Below Par IPL 2025 Season For Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s journey from boos to cheers within a year felt nothing like a miracle. Hardik faced huge criticism from fans and went through a tough phase in his personal life during the IPL 2024. He responded to everything with a smile and conquered all the obstacles that came his way. Hardik again won the public’s heart by bowling the last over of the T20 World Cup final and ending India’s 11-year ICC title drought.

Coming into the IPL 2025, the same fans were clapping and cheering for him. But he didn’t have the season he would have hoped for. The Baroda all-rounder managed 224 runs in 14 innings, but not many of those came in a winning cause. He struggled to hit boundaries when needed, though his strike rate reads at 163.50.

The right-arm pacer also had a modest performance as a bowler. He took 14 wickets in 15 innings at an economy of 9.77. However, he scripted history during the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), becoming the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer Successfully Passes Fitness Assessment

Before Pandya, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had successfully passed his fitness test between July 27 and 29. While Shreyas has been a consistent performer in ODIs, he is yet to seal his spot in the T20I setup. He last featured in a T20I match in December 2023.

Since then, the Mumbaikar was dropped from the Test squad and central contract and won the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The right-hand batter emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy 2025 with 243 runs. Leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 for the first time, the 30-year-old took the franchise to the playoffs and elusive final after a decade, where they lost by six runs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Hence, it will be interesting to see whether the selectors take a chance on the experienced campaigner.

The Asia Cup, which faced doubts after the India-Pakistan armed conflict in May 2025, has now been cleared to proceed. The tournament will commence on September 9, with the all-important final slated for September 28. Due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Continental Cup has been shifted to the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosting the matches. India have been drawn with Pakistan in Group A and could potentially meet the arch-rivals three times. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will kickstart their campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10.

