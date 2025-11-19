Hardik Pandya Return Date: Star All-rounder’s timeline for India comeback confirmed

He picked up an injury during Asia Cup 2025.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to return to action after a gap of more than two months. The 32-year-old succumbed to a quadriceps injury during India’s last league-stage Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka. As a result, he missed the final too, against Pakistan.

As we move towards the T20 World Cup in February 2026, Hardik’s return to the squad holds utmost importance. Reportedly, as per RevSportz, Hardik Pandya will be a part of India’s next T20I series in November, against South Africa at home. The five-match series will begin on December 9 in Cuttack.

In 120 T20I matches, the pace all-rounder has made 1,800+ runs and taken 98 wickets. He plays the role of a finisher and has taken Team India to multiple wins in this format. He was recently part of the MI retention list for IPL 2026.

