Hardik Pandya Returns From Injury With Match-Winning Fifty for Baroda in SMAT 2025

Hardik Pandya lasted played for India in Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka on September 26, 2025.

Prolific all-rounder Hardik Pandya staked his claim for an India comeback with a match-winning half-century for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 against Punjab on Tuesday (December 2).

Hardik, who has been away from the game since September 2025, was cleared to bowl after completing a prolonged 42-day rehabilitation period at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya Heroics Steer Baroda To a Comprehensive Win in SMAT 2025

Hardik Pandya marked his return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025, which saw him missing the five-match T20I series against Australia Down Under last month.

In the first innings, the all-rounder proved a bit expensive, conceding 52 runs off his four-over spell, but also picked up a wicket of in-form batter Anmolpreet Singh, who hit 69 off 32 balls. With the bat, Hardik hammered 77 off 42 balls at an impressive strike rate of 183.33, decorated with seven fours and four towering sixes. His all-round performance powered Baroda to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in a high-scoring encounter against Punjab at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hardik’s fifty and four-over spell marked a huge step towards his comeback to the India T20I squad for the upcoming IND vs SA five-match series, starting December 9, with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee closely monitoring his form and fitness. His timely return becomes more crucial as India prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 at home, considering his experience and skillset, adding depth to both the batting and bowling line-ups.

His presence would further allow the head coach Gautam Gambhir-led team management to continue their new strategy of fielding one specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, alongside Shivam Dube as the third seaming option, and three spinners – Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in the playing XI.

Hardik is expected to feature in the India T20I squad for the South Africa series, but is expected to play one more fixture for Baroda before joining the team. India’s T20I squad for the five-match series is expected to be announced in the next couple of days.

The five-match series will commence on December 9 in Cuttack and will conclude in Ahmedabad, with New Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Lucknow hosting the other three games. Notably, India are yet to lose a T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav and will start as favourites.

