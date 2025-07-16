[WATCH] Harleen Deol Caught Snoozing, Leads to Embarrassing Run Out in ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI

Indian batter Harleen Deol fell prey to extreme carelessness as she got run-out in an embarrassing manner in the ongoing ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 22nd over during India’s chase.

All matches (44) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 109/7 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 139/0 DBS 65/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 32/6 SRS 32/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS 70/3 MON 86/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 15/1 BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 149/7 91YC 148/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 151/7 NVR 150/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR 32/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W 258/6 IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 183/6 MMS 184/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 169/5 OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA 152/10 NZ 173/5 Fixtures Standings

Harleen nudged a Charlie Dean delivery to the mid-on and took off for a quick single. Alice Davidson-Richards did good work in the field to make a quick collection and then make a direct hit but it looked like Harleen had comfortably made the ground as England players barely made an appeal.

Nevertheless, the umpires decided to check it upstairs and replays showed a horrifying graphic – Harleen’s bat was well inside the crease but it was still in air when the ball hit the stumps! She had to walk back to the hut after making 27 off 44.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Direct hit. GONE.



ADR, quick hands 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hYCaSlcbCv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2025

ALSO READ:

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI so far

Speaking about the match, England batted first and posted 258/6 in 50 overs, courtesy of Sophia Dunkley’s 83(92) and a fifty from Alice Davidson-Richards 53(73). For India, Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana got two scalps each while Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani got one apiece.

Coming to the chase, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal made a steady start but both batters failed to convert their innings into a big one, departing for 28(24) and 36(51) respectively.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard reads 171/4 in 35.3 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma currently batting in the middle.

Harleen Deol has looked impressive since her return from knee injury

After suffering a knee injury during WPL 2024, she missed out on cricketing action for a considerable period. However, since her return, she has impressed with the bat. The dynamic right-hander emerged as the second-highest scorer while batting at number three in Australia last December.

During the women’s ODI tri-series in April-May this year, which included Sri Lanka and South Africa, she scored 157 runs across five matches, maintaining an impressive average of nearly 40. Earlier, in a home three-match ODI series against Ireland, Harleen emerged as the third-highest run-scorer for India. At the beginning of the year during the West Indies tour, the 27-year-old topped the batting charts with an outstanding average of 53.33.

Prior to the ongoing ODI series, Harleen Deol also featured in the five-match T20I series against England which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won 3-2. Harleen played two games and scored 47 runs, including a highest score of 43.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.