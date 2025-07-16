[WATCH] Harleen Deol Caught Snoozing, Leads to Embarrassing Run Out in ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI

Indian batter Harleen Deol fell prey to extreme carelessness as she got run-out in an embarrassing manner in the ongoing ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 22nd over during India’s chase.
Harleen nudged a Charlie Dean delivery to the mid-on and took off for a quick single. Alice Davidson-Richards did good work in the field to make a quick collection and then make a direct hit but it looked like Harleen had comfortably made the ground as England players barely made an appeal.
Nevertheless, the umpires decided to check it upstairs and replays showed a horrifying graphic – Harleen’s bat was well inside the crease but it was still in air when the ball hit the stumps! She had to walk back to the hut after making 27 off 44.
Watch the video of the incident below.
Speaking about the match, England batted first and posted 258/6 in 50 overs, courtesy of Sophia Dunkley’s 83(92) and a fifty from Alice Davidson-Richards 53(73). For India, Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana got two scalps each while Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani got one apiece.
Coming to the chase, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal made a steady start but both batters failed to convert their innings into a big one, departing for 28(24) and 36(51) respectively.
At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard reads 171/4 in 35.3 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma currently batting in the middle.
After suffering a knee injury during WPL 2024, she missed out on cricketing action for a considerable period. However, since her return, she has impressed with the bat. The dynamic right-hander emerged as the second-highest scorer while batting at number three in Australia last December.
During the women’s ODI tri-series in April-May this year, which included Sri Lanka and South Africa, she scored 157 runs across five matches, maintaining an impressive average of nearly 40. Earlier, in a home three-match ODI series against Ireland, Harleen emerged as the third-highest run-scorer for India. At the beginning of the year during the West Indies tour, the 27-year-old topped the batting charts with an outstanding average of 53.33.
Prior to the ongoing ODI series, Harleen Deol also featured in the five-match T20I series against England which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won 3-2. Harleen played two games and scored 47 runs, including a highest score of 43.
