News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
indian-cricket-team

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Eye Maiden Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 12, 2025
4 min read

The Women in Blue will start their campaign by facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana

Two veterans of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, are hopeful of winning their maiden ODI Women’s World Cup, starting from September 30. The high-octane event is set to be played in a hybrid model across India and Sri Lanka.

The likes of Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, and Visakhapatnam are the four venues in India, while Colombo is the only venue in Sri Lanka for the upcoming ODI Women’s World Cup 2025.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

31/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings

The Women in Blue will start their campaign by facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2025. The Indian team managed to reach the semi-finals of the last ODI World Cup that transpired back in 2022.

Team India registered their best performance in the ODI World Cup when they ended as the runner-up twice – in 2005 and 2007. Interestingly, both came under the leadership of the great Mithali Raj. 

Harmanpreet Kaur On India’s Preparations For the ODI World Cup 2025

Regarding India’s recent performances, they have had a good time on the field so far, having won nine games out of 11 matches played. The Women in Blue registered a 3-0 clean sweep against Ireland, a tri-series victory in Sri Lanka, and also a 2-1 series win in England.

Harmanpreet Kaur has taken part in a total of 149 ODIs so far, where she has collected 4069 runs, averaging close to 38.

“Playing in front of a home crowd, that is always special, and hopefully, this time we will give our 100% and try to break that barrier which all Indian fans and we are waiting for. To be honest, very high – because the amount of cricket we have played in the last couple of years, that has really given us a lot of confidence. And touchwood, the way we are playing [for] the last couple of years, we just want to continue with that. I think it is all about mindset and [the] fearless cricket we have been playing,” Harmanpreet Kaur said while taking part in an ICC event in Mumbai.

ALSO READ:

After grabbing the ODI series win against England, the Indian team also came all guns blazing in the T20I series. They won the series 3-2, which is their first such win on English soil.

“We were not surprised with the results [in England] because we knew the kind of preparation we have done. We knew that we can do this easily. I think we have been working very hard for it, but I think at the same time, we kept things very simple, and we knew that we can easily win any series or any tournament. We were only talking about how we can win, how we can improve ourselves. So, for us, it was not like we have done something great. [The result] was because of our routines and we want to keep doing the same things, again and again,” she added.

Smriti Mandhana Reflects On Her Dream Run

Star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is also the vice captain of the Indian team, attributed the team’s recent success to their off-field preparations. The left-hand batter has had a terrific outing on the field with her bat, as he scored 747 runs in 2024. She has also hammered 12 sixes this year, which is the most for her in a calendar year. 

“The amount of training we are doing and the efforts we are putting in our training camps, that is finally giving us a result and hopefully this World Cup will be very special for us. In the last one-and-a-half month in UK, I just felt that a lot of things. Even off the field was very right about the team, in terms of how everyone came together and we, as a team, are really big on it in terms [of how] we are working hard here each day, day in, day out,” Mandhana said.

“I think more than my mindset, the work ethics have changed quite a lot in the last two or three years. And because of that, there is a lot of calmness around how I want to go about my cricket. So that’s one thing which has changed massively,” she added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur
India
Smriti Mandhana
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 10.

BCCI Call Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi to NCA for Special Training; Coach Reveals More Details

Vaibhav received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
10:16 am
Darpan Jain
Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025

Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025

Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
11:03 pm
Amogh Bodas
Gautam Gambhir Lee Fortis Dilip Vengsarkar Matthew Hayden

‘Would Any of the Aussie Take It Well’ – Former India Captain Questions Matthew Hayden Over Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Remarks

India won The Oval Test by five runs and levelled series 2-2.
7:19 pm
Aditya Ighe
sarfaraz khan eng vs ind test series mumbai kanga league

After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub, India Batter Tries This Unorthodox Move To Get National Selectors’ Attention

The young batter has been sidelined despite consistent performances
5:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer India Asia Cup 2025 T20 World Cup 2026

Will Hardik Pandya Be Selected in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Latest Update on Star All-Rounder’s Fitness

He scored 224 runs and took 14 wickets in IPL 2025.
4:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The pacer has featured in just one T20I till date.
August 10, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.