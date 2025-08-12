Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Eye Maiden Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy

The Women in Blue will start their campaign by facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2025.

Two veterans of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, are hopeful of winning their maiden ODI Women’s World Cup, starting from September 30. The high-octane event is set to be played in a hybrid model across India and Sri Lanka.

The likes of Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, and Visakhapatnam are the four venues in India, while Colombo is the only venue in Sri Lanka for the upcoming ODI Women’s World Cup 2025.

The Women in Blue will start their campaign by facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2025. The Indian team managed to reach the semi-finals of the last ODI World Cup that transpired back in 2022.

Team India registered their best performance in the ODI World Cup when they ended as the runner-up twice – in 2005 and 2007. Interestingly, both came under the leadership of the great Mithali Raj.

Harmanpreet Kaur On India’s Preparations For the ODI World Cup 2025

Regarding India’s recent performances, they have had a good time on the field so far, having won nine games out of 11 matches played. The Women in Blue registered a 3-0 clean sweep against Ireland, a tri-series victory in Sri Lanka, and also a 2-1 series win in England.

Harmanpreet Kaur has taken part in a total of 149 ODIs so far, where she has collected 4069 runs, averaging close to 38.

“Playing in front of a home crowd, that is always special, and hopefully, this time we will give our 100% and try to break that barrier which all Indian fans and we are waiting for. To be honest, very high – because the amount of cricket we have played in the last couple of years, that has really given us a lot of confidence. And touchwood, the way we are playing [for] the last couple of years, we just want to continue with that. I think it is all about mindset and [the] fearless cricket we have been playing,” Harmanpreet Kaur said while taking part in an ICC event in Mumbai.

After grabbing the ODI series win against England, the Indian team also came all guns blazing in the T20I series. They won the series 3-2, which is their first such win on English soil.

“We were not surprised with the results [in England] because we knew the kind of preparation we have done. We knew that we can do this easily. I think we have been working very hard for it, but I think at the same time, we kept things very simple, and we knew that we can easily win any series or any tournament. We were only talking about how we can win, how we can improve ourselves. So, for us, it was not like we have done something great. [The result] was because of our routines and we want to keep doing the same things, again and again,” she added.

Smriti Mandhana Reflects On Her Dream Run

Star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is also the vice captain of the Indian team, attributed the team’s recent success to their off-field preparations. The left-hand batter has had a terrific outing on the field with her bat, as he scored 747 runs in 2024. She has also hammered 12 sixes this year, which is the most for her in a calendar year.

“The amount of training we are doing and the efforts we are putting in our training camps, that is finally giving us a result and hopefully this World Cup will be very special for us. In the last one-and-a-half month in UK, I just felt that a lot of things. Even off the field was very right about the team, in terms of how everyone came together and we, as a team, are really big on it in terms [of how] we are working hard here each day, day in, day out,” Mandhana said.

“I think more than my mindset, the work ethics have changed quite a lot in the last two or three years. And because of that, there is a lot of calmness around how I want to go about my cricket. So that’s one thing which has changed massively,” she added.

