Harnoor Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad Hit Centuries, Riyan Paran Picks Five-Wicket Haul — Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 1 Highlights

The second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season kickstarted today (October 25). There were quite a few notable displays from the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane as they try to break into the Indian side. There were a few youngsters who impressed too in a bid to get into the selectors’ radar for future India and India A assignments.

Let’s take a look at some of the top displays from Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Round 2, Day 1.

Riyan Parag dazzles with a five-wicket haul

The Assam and India all-rounder has been enjoying stellar form of late. After hitting three consecutive fifties in all three ODI games for India A against Australia A, he has now impressed with the ball in the ongoing domestic tournament. In the Round 2 match against Services, the 23-year-old took a stellar fifer. In the first match against Gujarat as well, he took a four-wicket haul and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season with nine scalps in just two innings.

Ajinkya Rahane keeps India hopes alive with magnificent ton

While the Mumbai batter has fallen down the pecking order in the Indian ranks, he still kept chances of a national comeback alive with a craft century against Chhattisgarh. He scored 118, courtesy of 15 boundaries but unfortunately had to retire hurt.

Rahane, who last played for India in 2023, is yet to announce his retirement and has recently also spoken about his desire to make an India return. Karun Nair made a comeback after eight years during the England Test tour earlier in July and Rahane can remain optimistic if he manages to pile up runs in domestic cricket.

Harnoor Singh Pannu slams maiden FC ton

The 22-year-old Punjab Kings (PBKS) recruit, who was bought for his base price of INR 30 lakhs last season, gave a testament to his skillset by registering his first FC century.

Harnoor Pannu slammed an unbeaten 126* to propel the Punjab side single-handedly to 240 for 6 in the match against Kerala.

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues piling up runs

The dynamic right-hander has extended his sublime form to record his ninth FC hundred with a deft-knock of 116 for Maharashtra against Chandigarh today. In the first round match against Kerala too, he hit 91 and 55*. Prior to his Ranji Trophy heroics, he also registered centuries in Duleep Trophy and the Buchi Babu tournament.

Ruturaj has been waiting on the sidelines for a long time and his recent purple patch recently earned him a spot in the India A side for the two upcoming multi-day games against South Africa A.

Other notable performances

There were also a few more notable performances from Day 1 of the Round 2 Ranji games. Playing for Goa against Karnataka, Arjun Tendulkar took three out of the five wickets that fell to finish the day with figures of 3/47 from his 17 overs.

In the same match, Karun Nair, who shifted back to Karnataka after winning with Vidarbha last season remained unbeaten on 86*.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Madhya Pradesh left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya also had a good outing, taking 4-fer out of the eight Saurashtra wickets that fell.

