‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

England white-ball captain Harry Brook opened up on what triggered the hosts during the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s, which saw a lot of heat and hostility being exchanged between the teams. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett reverted to time-wasting tactics towards the end of Day 3 which irked Shubman Gill & Co.
–
–
–
–
189/8
190/7
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
73/8
74/3
Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 7 wickets
58/5
138/2
Alby Zalmi Women won by 80 runs
46/0
45/7
Djurgardens IF Women Won by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
190/7
157/10
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs
116/8
122/5
Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
138/6
71/9
Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs
54/2
53/9
Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
59/3
58/10
United Arab Emirates won by 7 wickets
–
121/4
–
–
–
–
135/9
137/5
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
203/7
199/4
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets
68/0
177/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
This led Ben Stokes and his men to come out charging during India’s second innings as they tried to get under the skin of the visitors.
Echoing on the same lines, Brook highlighted that England always abide by the spirit of cricket but it was actually a specific over from Jasprit Bumrah where he targeted taliender Shoaib Bashir that made the hosts think otherwise and they decided to take on the attack and unveil their aggressive side.
Speaking at the pre-match press-match conference ahead of the Manchester Test, Brook said,
“We always aim to play within the spirit of the game. But after that one over from Bumrah where he hit me on the shoulder, we felt it was time to rethink our approach and take the game to India. It’s been quite enjoyable. Just like what we witnessed at Lord’s — 11 Indians against just 2 of us.”
Notably, Bashir has been ruled out for the remainder of the ENG vs IND series after fracturing a finger while trying to stop a shot from Ravindra Jadeja.
ALSO READ:
(More to follow)
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.