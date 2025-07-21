News
‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate
indian-cricket-team

‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 21, 2025
2 min read
‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

England white-ball captain Harry Brook opened up on what triggered the hosts during the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s, which saw a lot of heat and hostility being exchanged between the teams. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett reverted to time-wasting tactics towards the end of Day 3 which irked Shubman Gill & Co.

This led Ben Stokes and his men to come out charging during India’s second innings as they tried to get under the skin of the visitors.

Echoing on the same lines, Brook highlighted that England always abide by the spirit of cricket but it was actually a specific over from Jasprit Bumrah where he targeted taliender Shoaib Bashir that made the hosts think otherwise and they decided to take on the attack and unveil their aggressive side. 

Speaking at the pre-match press-match conference ahead of the Manchester Test, Brook said,

“We always aim to play within the spirit of the game. But after that one over from Bumrah where he hit me on the shoulder, we felt it was time to rethink our approach and take the game to India. It’s been quite enjoyable. Just like what we witnessed at Lord’s — 11 Indians against just 2 of us.”

Notably, Bashir has been ruled out for the remainder of the ENG vs IND series after fracturing a finger while trying to stop a shot from Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Harry Brook
Jasprit Bumrah
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

