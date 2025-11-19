‘I Was Not Getting Opportunities’ – Harsh Dubey Credits RCB Star For Backing Him After Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

India A are likely to qualify for the semi-final after their recent win.

Harsh Dubey, the standout all-rounder for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, credited the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Jitesh Sharma for the crucial support that helped him deliver a match-winning knock against Oman A on November 18.

In a video shared by BCCI, the 23-year-old spoke about how he was unable to capitalise on his limited opportunities. In the recent clash, especially after his pre-match discussions with the captain, Dubey was determined to perform better.

Backing from RCB Star Boosts Harsh Dubey in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

After an unbeaten 53 off 44 balls, anchoring India A’s successful chase under pressure to qualify for the semifinals, Dubey revealed that limited opportunities in the past had tested his patience.

“So the role given by Jitesh to me was to play till the end if Naman doesn’t stay for too long. I was thinking about taking the game deep and controlling the innings. We aim to continue this approach in the next stage,” Harsh Dubey said.

Harsh Dubey’s All-Round Brilliance Anchors India A Semifinal Qualification

The southpaw’s knock came after India A restricted Oman A to 135 for seven in 20 overs, backed by a disciplined bowling effort, including two wickets from Dubey himself. With contributions with both bat and ball, the 23-year-old showed his growth as a genuine all-round talent.

Promoted to No.4, Dubey’s 53 runs came with seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 120.45. His crucial 66-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera, who scored 23 runs, ensured India A maintained control and comfortably chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

Dubey’s rise is a testament to his hard work, perseverance and the value of mentorship and backing of young talent. As India A prepares for a semifinal clash, possibly against Pakistan Shaheens, Dubey’s form and confidence could be pivotal in their quest to lift the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

With his standout performance and senior teammates’ backing, Harsh Dubey has firmly stamped himself as a player to watch in India’s next generation of cricketing talent.

