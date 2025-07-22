EXCLUSIVE: After IPL 2025 Cameo With SRH and England Tour With India A, Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey Dreams Of Long Test Career

Dubey also spoke about valuable advice he received from Virat Kohli before England tour

Recently Ravichandran Ashwin had described receiving a Test cap as a ‘Penance’ – the culmination of spending countless hours practicing and giving years to the grind of First-Class cricket. Ashwin’s protege Harsh Dubey has done his penance with both the bat and the ball for four seasons – broke the record for most wickets in a single Ranji season with 69 in the 2024-25 season, lifted the Ranji Trophy with Vidarbha and almost took them to the Vijay Hazare Trophy win.

During the course of the season, he took on the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and sent them over the ropes with disdain.

All this culminated in him getting his first call-up for an overseas tour with India A. He played in the first game at Canterbury and got 32 runs with the bat in which India A posted 557. The left-arm spinner returned figures of 1-129.

Just a week before travelling to the UK, Dubey was nervously picking Virat Kohli’s brain after he had claimed the former Test captain’s wicket in the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His IPL call-up from SRH came as a surprise, as Dubey was the injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran who was the replacement for injured Adam Zampa.

After rollercoaster three months, which he describes as ‘destiny’, Dubey has a chat with Cricxtasy about his ever-present love for Test cricket, his distaste for comparisons and his career’s ‘greatest moment.’

You had a record breaking Ranji season, won the title, then made your IPL debut and then got selected for your first overseas tour with India A. How do you process all of it?

It was all about destiny. For the last few years I was doing well but didn’t get many opportunities to play the entire season. Even last season (2023-24), I played a couple of games at the beginning, got a four-wicket haul in the quarterfinal, but then didn’t get a chance to play in the semifinal. I was thinking of a lot of different things before this season, but luckily I was told that I will playing the full season this time. It all fell into place and everything has been great. I talk about destiny because (Adam) Zampa got injured at SRH then his replacement Smaran (Ravichandran) also got injured which got me the chance to play in the IPL. Smaran is a very good friend of mine, I didn’t know what to say to him when I got selected as his replacement (laughs).

Ranji Rewind ⏪



Harsh Dubey is the highest wicket-taker this season so far, with 66 wickets. He will be crucial to Vidarbha's chances in the #Final 👌



As we build up to the #Final, here's a look at his vital spell of 5/127 against Mumbai in semis 🔥#RanjiTrophy | #RoadtoFinal pic.twitter.com/q4RTj2vzfS — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 25, 2025

Were you expecting an IPL call-up that late in the season?

Before the tournament, I had played a couple of practice games for Rajasthan Royals and they were ready to pick me as a net bowler, but I didn’t take the offer. I wasn’t expecting to get picked. I went for the mid-season trials for SRH and they told me that they’ll let me know. I was in Nagpur, relaxing after a long season when I got the call. It didn’t hit me until I reached the ground. Every year I would think, ‘This year, I might play in the IPL’ but it wouldn’t happen. But here I was, actually about to realise that dream and it wasn’t sinking in.

ALSO READ:

How did you prepare for the tournament on such short notice?

Fortunately for me, the IPL suspension helped. I think it was around a week or so which helped me to work on my skills and focus on my recovery to be ready for the IPL.

How was the experience being in a dressing room with players like Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and other international stars?

Their presence makes a whole lot of difference. Honestly, when you see someone like Pat Cummins, who is a really cool guy, you feel relaxed and motivated. When I got there, he didn’t talk to me about cricket; it was mostly about if I was feeling good and ready. Travis Head isn’t much of a talker and Klaasen is a kind of guy who makes his point in very few words. They are professionals through and through, which is the inspiration you want when you play at the level.

You had played club cricket in Chennai with Ravichandran Ashwin and have been mentored by him? Did you ask him for advice before the India A tour of England?

Not really, because he was busy with TNPL as soon as the IPL got over. It was all chaotic because my selection happened during the IPL and my first game for India A was just a week after my last IPL match against KKR (May 25). I have clarified all of my doubts with Sai sir (Sairaj Bahuthule) because he has all the experience coaching teams at the NCA. The best advice I got was from Virat Kohli after playing the biggest match of my life (vs RCB on May 23).

What questions did you ask him and what were his answers?

I asked him about what batting in England is like and what adjustments I should make. I was very nervous to ask but he was very happy to answer my questions. He told me that I won’t be getting any runs trying to score in the ‘V’ but should try to play square of the wicket instead and look at how KL Rahul plays. He asked me to make use of angles while bowling. But honestly, I was still overwhelmed that I got his wicket in that match. It’s something that I will cherish forever.

Any player who has played for India A wishes to play for India as soon as possible? If that happens, which is the format you want to establish yourself in?

Tests any day. Even if you give me a 30-year IPL contract I will choose a Test career over that. From childhood, I have played most of my cricket with the red ball. I feel red-ball cricket teaches you the basics and if your basics are strong, you can excel in any format. I feel hitting a six is an extension of a good defence. In white-ball cricket, you know that the batters are going to attack you all the time. But for Test cricket, there are a lot of things you need to develop — mentally, physically and skill-wise.

In a single season, you keep on switching formats – from Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy (red-ball) to T20s (SMAT) to 50-overs cricket (Vijay Hazare Trophy) then back to red-ball with Ranji and then back to T20 with IPL? How do you adjust yourself to such rapid changes in less time?

For me, switching from red-ball to white-ball is easy but the vice-versa is difficult. You need to make mental changes like defending the ball or bowling constantly in the same spot over after over. Now that it has been 3-4 years, I’m getting used to it. I feel you will not be perfect at it ever, but you get used.

There is a lot of competition for every position and skillsets in India. It is the same for left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders in the country? What do you do to keep yourself ahead of everyone else and be ready to play for India?

I have stopped comparing myself with others who have the same skills as me. If I do that I pile unnecessary pressure on myself. After the end of every season and before the beginning of the new season, I take out a chart of my own mistakes I had prepared during the previous season and work to rectify them. I just want to be a better player than my last-season self. The point about playing for India, like I said – it’s only a matter of destiny. The only question I would ask myself is ‘Did you put in all the efforts and checked all the boxes to play for India?’ If that answer is ‘Yes,’ then I would leave it for god to decide.

How are preparations for the new season coming along?

I have started training for Duleep Trophy and the Irani Trophy. Its monsoon, so its personal training so far and skills training will begin soon.

