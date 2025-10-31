‘Harshit Bradman Rana’ – Harshit Rana Slams Crucial 35(33), Hits 104m Six After Promotion in AUS vs IND 2nd T20I

India pacer Harshit Rana showcased his big-hitting abilities after being promoted over Shivam Dube in the ongoing AUS vs IND 2nd T20I.
Rana, who walked out to bat when India were reeling at 49/5 in 7.3 overs, justified the decision by Gautam Gambhir by playing a crucial knock of 35(33), which included three boundaries and a maximum. The six that he hit also travelled a massive 104m.
Rana’s contribution helped India make some amends for the early setbacks, as he scripted a much-needed 56-run stand with Abhishek Sharma in the middle.
Social media went berserk after the Indian speedster’s cameo as they heaped plaudits on him. Check some of the best reactions below.
