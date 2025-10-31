News
'Harshit Bradman Rana' - Harshit Rana Slams Crucial 35(33), Hits 104m Six After Promotion in AUS vs IND 2nd T20I
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: October 31, 2025
1 min read
India pacer Harshit Rana showcased his big-hitting abilities after being promoted over Shivam Dube in the ongoing AUS vs IND 2nd T20I.

Rana, who walked out to bat when India were reeling at 49/5 in 7.3 overs, justified the decision by Gautam Gambhir by playing a crucial knock of 35(33), which included three boundaries and a maximum. The six that he hit also travelled a massive 104m.

Rana’s contribution helped India make some amends for the early setbacks, as he scripted a much-needed 56-run stand with Abhishek Sharma in the middle.

Social media went berserk after the Indian speedster’s cameo as they heaped plaudits on him. Check some of the best reactions below.

Check some of the best reactions below.

ALSO READ:

(more to follow)

