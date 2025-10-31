‘Harshit Bradman Rana’ – Harshit Rana Slams Crucial 35(33), Hits 104m Six After Promotion in AUS vs IND 2nd T20I

India pacer Harshit Rana showcased his big-hitting abilities after being promoted over Shivam Dube in the ongoing AUS vs IND 2nd T20I.

Rana, who walked out to bat when India were reeling at 49/5 in 7.3 overs, justified the decision by Gautam Gambhir by playing a crucial knock of 35(33), which included three boundaries and a maximum. The six that he hit also travelled a massive 104m.

Short ball? No problem! #HarshitRana clears it for a six! 🚀

Brings up a solid fifty stand fearless, fiery, and full Skyball mode on! 🔥#AUSvIND 👉 2nd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/mq9j8bivd0 pic.twitter.com/sOGZ6m3u5y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2025

Rana’s contribution helped India make some amends for the early setbacks, as he scripted a much-needed 56-run stand with Abhishek Sharma in the middle.

Social media went berserk after the Indian speedster’s cameo as they heaped plaudits on him. Check some of the best reactions below.

Check some of the best reactions below.

This is brilliant 35 from Harshit Rana. Runs from lower order batsman from when team needed the most! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2025

Incidents no one would have believed to be true if not recorded.



Harshit "Bradman" Rana for you. pic.twitter.com/wxH2wfDLLR — Ismail (@wyd_ismail) October 31, 2025

Didn’t expect Harshit Rana to be our 2nd highest run scorer — YASH ³³ 🇮🇳 (@maxsbulls) October 31, 2025

Harshit Rana just confirmed his spot in the team forever today! — Red Devil (@Aadi_Mistry) October 31, 2025

The funny thing is, if Harshit Rana didn't score all those runs

We wouldn't have crossed 100 😭 https://t.co/SEyoKMvHB5 — Sucheet Boppana (@BoppanaSucheet) October 31, 2025

Well Played, Harshit Rana – 35 runs from 33 balls when India was in deep deep trouble at MCG. 👌 pic.twitter.com/ASv6u5On1P — Ayush Singh (@Ayush_Singh27) October 31, 2025

Gill+Samson+Sky+Tilak Varma+Axar+Dube = 19 runs

Harshit Rana = 35 runs. — Prantik (@Pran__07) October 31, 2025

ALSO READ:

(more to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.