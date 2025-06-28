The Indian team started their five-match Test series against England with a loss in the opener at Headingley. The defeat raised further questions on Gautam Gambhir as India has performed miserably in the longest format in the former India opener’s tenure.

India suffered a 3-0 loss at home against New Zealand and then conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 3-1 in Australia which cost them a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final).

Now, following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India hoped for a rejuvenated start in the new era but it did not get off on a positive note .

Echoing on the same lines, Gautam Gambhir’s former Delhi teammate Aakash Chopra has come down heavily on the Indian coach and highlighted the ‘mounting pressure’ on him to deliver the results.

Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Chopra said, “There is a lot of pressure on Gautam Gambhir. The pressure is absolutely mounting. If you look at his performances in Test cricket, you will find that he has not won a lot of matches. He won two matches against Bangladesh and one against Australia. However, he lost three against New Zealand, three against Australia and one against England. He has been continuously losing.”

ALSO READ:

Aakash Chopra warns Gautam Gambhir’s job will be at risk if India loses against England

The England tour will be a big test for the Indian side and after two series losses, another defeat will really put Gautam Gambhir in a tight spot. The Men in Blue are currently on a five-match winless streak, which includes four games in BGT and one in the ongoing series.

Shubman Gill and Co will be hoping to turn around their fortunes quickly when they face the Three Lions next for the second Test from July 2 at Edgbaston.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.