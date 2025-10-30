‘He Has No Option but to Keep Quiet…’ — Kris Srikkanth Voices Frustration About India Player’s Fate

Former India batter and ex-chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth has voiced his frustration over how Sanju Samson has been handled in India’s T20 setup, calling him “the unluckiest player in the Indian team.”

Srikkant, known for his blunt and forthright opinions, didn’t hold back while criticising the Gautam Gambhir-led team management for constant reshuffling of Samson’s batting roles, a decision that he feels has disrupted the wicketkeeper-batter’s rhythm and confidence.

Kris Srikkanth Voices Frustration About Sanju Samson’s Fate

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth pointed out that Samson, despite being one of India’s standout performers as an opener, has been moved down the order since Shubman Gill’s return to the T20I setup after a prolonged gap of a year.

“The guy who’s most unlucky is Sanju Samson. He was scoring centuries as an opener. But now they send him everywhere from 3 to 8,” Srikkanth said. “If given an opportunity, they may send him at 11 also. So a person like Sanju will definitely feel bad, having done so well at the top. But he has no option but to stay quiet and bat wherever the team asks him to.”

The ex-selectors’ comments come on the back of Samson’s uncertain batting positions during India’s triumphant Asia Cup 2025, where he batted at No. 5 thrice, once at No. 3, and even as low as No. 8 against Bangladesh.

Sanju Samson’s Stats Tell the Story

Opening the innings, Samson was India’s second-highest run-getter since the 2024 T20 World Cup, behind Abhishek Sharma (535). The Kerala batter piled up 487 runs in 16 innings at an explosive strike rate of 171.47, including three hundreds and a fifty. He also smashed 34 sixes and 40 fours, second only to Abhishek’s 41 maximums and 46 boundaries.

His partnership with Abhishek Sharma became one of India’s most destructive in the format, with the pair frequently providing explosive starts in the powerplay.

However, following a disappointing series against England earlier this year and Gill’s elevation as vice-captain on T20I return after a year, Samson was asked to bat in the middle order. The experiment did not quite work as expected, as he, batting at No. 5, managed just 76 runs in three innings at a subpar average of 25.33 and a modest average of 124.59.

Srikkanth believes that such inconsistency in role and position has dented Samson’s confidence and rhythm.

A Ray of Hope For Sanju Samson Amid Uncertainty

Despite his criticism, Srikkanth admitted a silver lining for Samson, highlighting that his encouraging performances despite constant change in batting position could strengthen his claim for a permanent No.5 spot leading into next year’s T20 World Cup at home.

“The only good thing is he did well at No. 5 in the Asia Cup. It’s a good sign for him because now Sanju is the automatic choice as the first wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup. He is sure to bat at No. 5,” he noted, suggesting that Samson remains an integral part of India’s plans despite the experimentation.

Sanju Samson’s Next Test Will Be Australia Series

The 30-year-old will now have another opportunity to stamp his authority at NO. 5 as India take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. Although the first game was washed out, Samson is expected to feature in the remainder of the series, with Jitesh Sharma likely to warm the bench.

The series will be followed by five T20Is at home against South Africa, and another five against New Zealand, heading into the ICC marquee event.

With a packed T20 calendar ahead, Samson will look to maintain consistency and form to keep his World Cup prospects alive.

