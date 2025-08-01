'He Requested the Coaches...' - Dinesh Karthik Reveals How Akash Deep Broke Into the Bengal Side

India are fighting to draw the series level after an emphatic draw in Manchester.

After announcing his retirement in 2024, Dinesh Karthik has made his way into the commentary box. He is quickly making a habit of making that space his own. In the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Karthik narrated a small instance involving Indian pacer Akash Deep. He spoke about the time when the speedster was selected to play for his state team. What is amazing is not the ‘when’, but the ‘how.’ Akash Deep was one of the architects of India’s victory in the second Test at Edgbaston. He picked 10 wickets in the Test, helping India to draw level with England.

All matches (44) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC 101/10 WIM 144/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI 93/8 WIM 19/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 140/8 NAJC 139/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG 97/2 CCC 95/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 169/4 JOR 168/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 104/9 MEL 150/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 206/6 KLPR 175/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SRAK 187/5 PENG 190/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – CMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY – MAG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 202/3 NPB 164/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 164/7 PAK 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

In his early days, the 28-year-old faced opposition from his parents to pursue cricket as a profession. His father wanted him to take up a government job. Cricket infrastructure in Bihar was not at its best, and the Bihar Cricket Association was suspended too. As a result, Akash Deep fell a victim of the same period. But somehow, his hunger for the game never died. Unfortunately, he faced a lot of setbacks as his father and elder brother both passed away within six months. There was suddenly a huge sense of responsibility on Deep’s shoulders.

Karthik spoke about how the pacer was included in Bengal’s squad. He mentioned that the speedster had to plead the selectors to let him bowl, after which they were impressed with his skills. Karthik narrated the incident, stating that if he hadn’t taken the step back then, we would not have had him in the bowling setup today.

“He came for a fast bowling camp organised by the CAB but he did not get to bowl. So at the end of the day, when all the coaches and everyone were leaving he called one of the coaches back and requested to give him a chance to bowl one ball. He was then eventually identified by Sourav Ganguly who got him into the system and he played for Bengal. Who know what Akash Deep’s career trajectory would have been if he hadn’t asked for that chance”, said Dinesh Karthik on comms.

ALSO READ:

What Makes Akash Deep Special

The pacer from Bengal knows how to use the crease to his advantage. In the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Akash Deep rattled the English batters with his bowling. But more than his lines and lengths, which were anyways immaculate, the angles he created were impressive. Every now and then, he would sway away from the crease, creating an angle. What this does for the batter is, it creates an impression that the ball might come in to him. But what it does instead, is that it goes away from the batter after pitching to leave him. On most occasions, the batter’s head is fallen towards the off-side and he is off-balance to score.

His delivery to dismiss Joe Root in Birmingham was one prime example of the bowler using the depth and width of the crease to his advantage. He ended up with four wickets in the first innings, bowling 20 overs. But the most special part was yet to come. The seamer from Bengal topped it up with an amazing six-wicket haul in the second innings to help India win their first-ever match at Edgbaston. Akash Deep was widely praised for his efforts in the Test match. If he continues to bowl like he currently is, he might be on the verge of cementing a place in India’s XI for a long time to come.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.