‘He’s a Joker’- Ravi Shastri Makes Hilarious Comment on THIS Indian Cricketer On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India are currently taking on England in the third Test at Lord's.
Cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri is often known for his witty humour on-air during matches. There was one such moment during the third Test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday.
Ravi Shastri and his co-commentator Michael Atherton were on-air stormed onto Ollie Pope, who played the shot onto his pads. The ball eventually got stuck between Ollie Pope’s right pad and leg.
Mohammed Siraj felt that a wicket could be at stake and rushed towards Ollie Pope. Ollie Pope, however, collected the ball and put it back onto the ground. “He is quite the character, Mohammed Siraj. Ran straight at the batter,” Ravi Shastri said.
Michael Atherton, in reply, asked Ravi Shastri if the Hyderabad pacer was a practical joker, a chatterbox or if he is a quiet person. “Oh, he’s a joker. And he is not poking fun. Someone else keeps poking fun at him. Or riling him up. And he falls for it,” the former India coach added.
Ravi Shastri stated that Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant were similar. “He and [Rishabh] Pant are like that. Especially when he was elevated to the Deputy Superintendent of Police. There was a chuckle around that dressing room. Siraj had to say “Ok, wait till you come to Hyderabad, I will sort you out,” explained the 63-year-old.
Ravi Shastri is impressed by how Mohammed Siraj has turned things around in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. The 31-year-old took just two wickets in the first innings of the first Test in Leeds before going wicketless in the second innings.
In the second Test at Edgbaston, however, Mohammed Siraj took seven wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings to play a crucial role in India’s 336-run win. “Bowled beautifully in Edgbaston. Six wicket haul there, and even today, he is striving hard,” Ravi Shastri said.
At the time of writing this report, England were 126/2 on Day one of the third Test against India at Lord’s. Ollie Pope (29) and Joe Root (42) were in the middle after Nitish Kumar Reddy removed both openers Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23). The five-match series is currently level 1-1. While England won the first Test by five wickets, India clinched a 336-run win in the second Test.
