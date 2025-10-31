Hilarious Abhishek Sharma Reaction To News Of Josh Hazlewood Skipping Rest Of India T20I Series [WATCH]

The Indian left-hander scored 68 off 37 balls in the second T20I.

If someone saw the figures of Abhishek Sharma and Josh Hazlewood in the second T20I between Australia and India, it would be hard to believe that the two players were the part of the same match. While Hazlewood looked relentless in his approach as always, sending shivers down India’s spine, Abhishek at the other end seemed to be batting on a different track altogether.

The left-handed opener scored a classy 68 off just 37 deliveries. But his innings was different this time. It needed him to shift gears midway, and the youngster showed the grit. Though 125 was never going to be enough against the Australians, Abhishek’s knock showed some resilience.

On the other hand, Hazlewood was persistent with his lines and lengths, and the Aussie speedster bowled all his four overs in a go. It was a good decision by skipper Mitchell Marsh, as the 34-year-old speedster ended with figures of 3/13 in his quota of four overs.

Abhishek Sharma Reacts To Josh Hazlewood’s Absence

After Australia clinched the match by four wickets to go 1-0 up in the series, the Indian opener attended the press conference in which he answered a lot of questions about his batting and what it meant to play against such a quality Australian side.

He was seen having a conversation with Travis Head before the game, about various aspects of batting. But the Aussie opener did not give away a lot of information either. The left-handed Australian opener just had one piece of advice for his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate: ‘Just go and enjoy.’

Having said that, the most hilarious reaction came out of Abhishek Sharma, when he was asked about how he felt on Josh Hazlewood not being available for the rest of the T20I series. The Australian quick is supposed to prepare for the Ashes, and that is the reason he will miss the remainder of the T20I series. The SRH opener was unaware about any such thing, and agreed to the fact that it was a relief to not have Hazlewood coming at him.

Abhishek Sharma got absolute donuts out of Travis Head, but his reaction to finding out Josh Hazlewood wasn't playing the rest of this series was priceless 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mMaz0fAnQN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

Why Was Abhishek Sharma’s Innings Different?

The 25-year-old Indian opener knows just one style of batting. Be it the IPL or a bilateral series against any country, Abhishek Sharma comes out, takes the bowlers to the cleaners and carries the team off to flying starts. To add to that, skipper Suryakumar Yadav does not want to change a thing about the Indian opener, as that is the style the team wants to go ahead with.

However, Abhishek changed gears mid-innings in the second T20I, displaying his ability to adapt to the situation. India got off to a blistering start, after the SRH opener took on Steven Bartlett in the very second over of the match. But once Hazlewood began weaving his magic, things slowed down for the visitors.

The Men in Blue lost wickets in a heap. In no time, they were reduced to 32/4. That’s where Abhishek decided to take calculated risks, instead of going all guns blazing. Moreover, he hung on till the end, and was dismissed only on the second-last ball of India’s innings. The ability to bat with the lower-order is not something every batter possesses, and India will be relieved to see the way Abhishek took the responsibility to carry the team to a respectable total.

