KL Rahul batting technique ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

How a Change in Technique Has Helped KL Rahul Silently Revamp His Reputation

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 28, 2025
4 min read

He is the second-highest run-getter in the ENG vs IND Test series so far.

KL Rahul batting technique ENG vs IND 4th Test

Flop, slow strike rate, and lack of aggression. These are just some of the destructive criticisms KL Rahul has faced since his underwhelming knock in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final. He was also snubbed from the T20I team ahead of the World Cup in 2024. But he has retained his position in Tests. Not just that, his ethics, style, and approach have seen a complete turnaround in the past six months. Moreover, the India opener is regaining his control with consistent performances in the ongoing ENG vs IND Test series.

We now see Rahul enjoying a bit more freedom than before, especially in his shot selection. He has grown as a player and accepted failure too, as he spoke ahead of Day 2 of ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford.

“I’m at that age where I’m in acceptance that there will be times when I’ll not score runs every time I walk into the middle. There’s a 50% chance that you’ll not do well, and there’s a 50% chance you’ll do well. And those odds keep getting smaller and lesser as a batter, especially as an opening batter when you travel abroad. There’s fire, there’s hunger to perform,” Rahul said in a video shared on ESPN Cricinfo.

KL Rahul Reveals Big Change In His Batting Technique

Beneath his calm demeanour, Rahul burns with quiet passion. Rather than crumbling under the weight of criticism, he has learnt to ‘shut the noise’ and focus on improving his game. He has often revealed his compatriots who have helped him up his game. But this time, he spoke about the changes in his batting techniques.

“Where I stand in the crease has changed a little bit. I’m quite deep in the crease and that has given me a bit more time, and my judgement of playing the balls or leaving the balls or playing certain shots-given me extra time. If anything in the last 15-18 months, that’s been a big difference,” said Rahul.

It holds true, as seen in his defensive play throughout the ongoing Test series. He takes plenty of time before hitting the ball, and often hits the ball just below his eyeline. He has played some of the most aesthetic cover drives this series. Rahul is proving to be a wall of dependability in the top order, much like his idol, Dravid.

From scoring 276 runs in 10 innings Down Under last year to already crossing 400 runs in seven outings, the Karnataka batter further shares how he has tweaked his gameplay. His strike rate has increased from 50.09 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 to 54.81 in the series so far.

I’m trying to use the crease a little bit more to tackle certain angles. In Australia, I was almost too-off off-stump sometimes to counter the bounce and to make sure I know exactly where my off-stump is. Here [in England], I’m back to standing on almost too-leg and middle stump sometimes, depending on where the bowler is bowling from or which angles he is trying to bowl. This is just to be in a better position to tackle the bowlers,” he explained.

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul’s Performance In ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series

The five-match series stands at a 2-1 scoreline, favouring the hosts, with more Test to go.

Scoring two hundreds and two half-centuries already, Rahul is silently adding runs to his tally. He made 137 runs in the Leeds Test and smashed another 100 at Lord’s to enter the Honours Board for a record second time.

During the fourth Test, the 33-year-old scored a gritty 46 as India pushed their first innings score to 358. England, however, went on to make 669 runs as they batted till the first session of Day 4. In the second innings, Rahul and captain Shubman Gill displayed remarkable resilience and patience. Their partnership was a strong statement of intent, proving that they wouldn’t let the match slip away without a fight. The duo took India from 0/2 to 188/3. Rahul made 90 (203) while the skipper completed his century. They laid the foundation of a Draw, as continued by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s centuries on Sunday.

Rahul is currently the second-highest (511) run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar series so far, trailing Gill (722).

“I’m finally in the right kind of mindset,” expressed Rahul.

However, with his consistent performances and improved strike rate, Rahul has proved that there will be no explanation; there will just be reputation.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
KL Rahul
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India's Decision To Not Take the Handshake

Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India’s Decision To Not Take the Handshake and Go After Individual Milestones

He supported India’s decision to continue batting despite the visible frustration from the England camp.
11:03 am
Sagar Paul
'Former Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

‘Tactics Have Been…’- Former Cricketer Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

England and India played out a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test on Sunday.
10:34 am
Vishnu PN
The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been energy-sapping for both India and England players, especially pacers.

India, England Declare Availability of Key Players for Oval Test After Dramatic Day 5 in Manchester

Ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts only after a three-day gap, most players are struggling to keep their bodies right.
9:24 am
Darpan Jain
india england attitude manchester test eng vs ind 4th test ben stokes shubman gill Gautam gambhir

It’s Not You vs The World — Why India and England Must Evolve for Test Cricket’s Sake

7:48 am
Rohit Sankar
Footage Confirms Ben Stokes Did Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After Dramatic Manchester Test Ending - VIDEO

Footage Confirms Ben Stokes Did Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After Dramatic Manchester Test Ending – VIDEO

Drama unfolded on day five of the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester.
12:38 am
Vishnu PN
Narayan Jagadeesan Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Former CSK Player Replaces Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

12:09 am
Disha Asrani
