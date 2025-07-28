How a Change in Technique Has Helped KL Rahul Silently Revamp His Reputation

He is the second-highest run-getter in the ENG vs IND Test series so far.

Flop, slow strike rate, and lack of aggression. These are just some of the destructive criticisms KL Rahul has faced since his underwhelming knock in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final. He was also snubbed from the T20I team ahead of the World Cup in 2024. But he has retained his position in Tests. Not just that, his ethics, style, and approach have seen a complete turnaround in the past six months. Moreover, the India opener is regaining his control with consistent performances in the ongoing ENG vs IND Test series.

We now see Rahul enjoying a bit more freedom than before, especially in his shot selection. He has grown as a player and accepted failure too, as he spoke ahead of Day 2 of ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford.

“I’m at that age where I’m in acceptance that there will be times when I’ll not score runs every time I walk into the middle. There’s a 50% chance that you’ll not do well, and there’s a 50% chance you’ll do well. And those odds keep getting smaller and lesser as a batter, especially as an opening batter when you travel abroad. There’s fire, there’s hunger to perform,” Rahul said in a video shared on ESPN Cricinfo.

KL Rahul Reveals Big Change In His Batting Technique

Beneath his calm demeanour, Rahul burns with quiet passion. Rather than crumbling under the weight of criticism, he has learnt to ‘shut the noise’ and focus on improving his game. He has often revealed his compatriots who have helped him up his game. But this time, he spoke about the changes in his batting techniques.

“Where I stand in the crease has changed a little bit. I’m quite deep in the crease and that has given me a bit more time, and my judgement of playing the balls or leaving the balls or playing certain shots-given me extra time. If anything in the last 15-18 months, that’s been a big difference,” said Rahul.

It holds true, as seen in his defensive play throughout the ongoing Test series. He takes plenty of time before hitting the ball, and often hits the ball just below his eyeline. He has played some of the most aesthetic cover drives this series. Rahul is proving to be a wall of dependability in the top order, much like his idol, Dravid.

From scoring 276 runs in 10 innings Down Under last year to already crossing 400 runs in seven outings, the Karnataka batter further shares how he has tweaked his gameplay. His strike rate has increased from 50.09 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 to 54.81 in the series so far.

I’m trying to use the crease a little bit more to tackle certain angles. In Australia, I was almost too-off off-stump sometimes to counter the bounce and to make sure I know exactly where my off-stump is. Here [in England], I’m back to standing on almost too-leg and middle stump sometimes, depending on where the bowler is bowling from or which angles he is trying to bowl. This is just to be in a better position to tackle the bowlers,” he explained.

KL Rahul’s Performance In ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series

The five-match series stands at a 2-1 scoreline, favouring the hosts, with more Test to go.

Scoring two hundreds and two half-centuries already, Rahul is silently adding runs to his tally. He made 137 runs in the Leeds Test and smashed another 100 at Lord’s to enter the Honours Board for a record second time.

During the fourth Test, the 33-year-old scored a gritty 46 as India pushed their first innings score to 358. England, however, went on to make 669 runs as they batted till the first session of Day 4. In the second innings, Rahul and captain Shubman Gill displayed remarkable resilience and patience. Their partnership was a strong statement of intent, proving that they wouldn’t let the match slip away without a fight. The duo took India from 0/2 to 188/3. Rahul made 90 (203) while the skipper completed his century. They laid the foundation of a Draw, as continued by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s centuries on Sunday.

Rahul is currently the second-highest (511) run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar series so far, trailing Gill (722).

“I’m finally in the right kind of mindset,” expressed Rahul.

However, with his consistent performances and improved strike rate, Rahul has proved that there will be no explanation; there will just be reputation.

