‘I Don’t Care’ – How Gautam Gambhir Risked India Being Docked Four WTC Points in Final ENG vs IND Test

The Indian team had pulled off an incredible fightback win in the final ENG vs IND Test at The Oval to salvage a 2-2 series draw. Coming into the final day of the contest, the odds were stacked against India with England needing just 35 runs and four wickets in hand. However, Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket heroics ensured India win the contest by a narrow margin of six runs.
Now, an interesting backstory has come up on how India coach Gautam Gambhir had ignored a warning from the match referee that could have docked India crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.
According to a Dainik Jagran report, match referee Jeff Crowe had sent a message to the Indian camp that they were six overs behind the required rate before the start of the final day’s play and would lose four WTC points if India failed to bowl out England and correct the deficit.
Given the implications, the report suggested that captain Shubman Gill along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and other members of the coaching staff discussed bringing in spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to boost the over rate. However, with only 35 runs to defend and Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton- both very capable batters, they could have easily navigated the spinners and taken the game away.
It was then Gautam Gambhir who decided to take a bold decision and ignored the warnings of the match referee.
“I don’t care about the over rate. If we lose four points, so be it. We are playing to win,” the Indian coach had said.
Gill too backed Gambhir’s decision, using Praisdh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj from the two ends, regardless of the over-rate penalities.
What transpired next was nothing short of miraculous as Siraj went on to take three of the remaining wickets while Prasidh took the other and the visitors came out on top of the contest and also avoided penalities at the same time.
After a gruelling England series, India will next be in action in the Asia Cup 2025 while Shubman will return to captaincy duties when West Indies visits the subcontinent for a two-Test series in October.
