News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘I Don’t Care’ – How Gautam Gambhir Risked India Being Docked WTC Points in Final ENG vs IND Test
indian-cricket-team

‘I Don’t Care’ – How Gautam Gambhir Risked India Being Docked Four WTC Points in Final ENG vs IND Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 9, 2025
2 min read
‘I Don’t Care’ – How Gautam Gambhir Risked India Being Docked WTC Points in Final ENG vs IND Test

The Indian team had pulled off an incredible fightback win in the final ENG vs IND Test at The Oval to salvage a 2-2 series draw. Coming into the final day of the contest, the odds were stacked against India with England needing just 35 runs and four wickets in hand. However, Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket heroics ensured India win the contest by a narrow margin of six runs.

Result – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
Australia A Women AUSA-W

187/4

India A Women INDA-W

73/10

Australia A Women beat India A Women by 114 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

200/3

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

196/7

Vijayawada Sunshiners beat Royals of Rayalaseema by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Match abandoned due to rain (No toss)

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

92/3

Cyprus CYP

86/9

Croatia beat Cyprus by 7 wickets

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

124/5

Cyprus CYP

122/5

Croatia beat Cyprus by 5 wickets

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

19/0

Cyprus CYP

121/6

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

53/1

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

49/7

City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

192/6

Navarang Club NVR

137/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Navarang Club by 55 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

113/2

Johor JOR

112/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

84/10

Perak PRK

86/1

Perak beat Melaka by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Penang PENG

63/5

Selangor SEL

71/3

Selangor won by 7 wickets (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Johor JOR

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

109/4

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

107/9

Mysore Warriors Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

142/5

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

91/9

Hubli Tigers Women won by 51 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

129/9

Eavion Eagles EAE

130/7

Eavion Eagles won by 1 run

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
NPL Bears NPB

22/3

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

114/2

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

139/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Sweden SWE

156/10

Norway NOR

179/4

Norway Won by 23 runs 🏆

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings

Now, an interesting backstory has come up on how India coach Gautam Gambhir had ignored a warning from the match referee that could have docked India crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, match referee Jeff Crowe had sent a message to the Indian camp that they were six overs behind the required rate before the start of the final day’s play and would lose four WTC points if India failed to bowl out England and correct the deficit.

ALSO READ:

How Gautam Gambhir Risked India Being Docked Four WTC Points in Final ENG vs IND Test

Given the implications, the report suggested that captain Shubman Gill along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and other members of the coaching staff discussed bringing in spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to boost the over rate. However, with only 35 runs to defend and Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton- both very capable batters, they could have easily navigated the spinners and taken the game away.

It was then Gautam Gambhir who decided to take a bold decision and ignored the warnings of the match referee.

“I don’t care about the over rate. If we lose four points, so be it. We are playing to win,” the Indian coach had said.

Gill too backed Gambhir’s decision, using Praisdh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj from the two ends, regardless of the over-rate penalities.

What transpired next was nothing short of miraculous as Siraj went on to take three of the remaining wickets while Prasidh took the other and the visitors came out on top of the contest and also avoided penalities at the same time.

After a gruelling England series, India will next be in action in the Asia Cup 2025 while Shubman will return to captaincy duties when West Indies visits the subcontinent for a two-Test series in October.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Gautam Gambhir
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

England vs India Test series 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

How India Statistically Performed Better Than England

India deserved to win the series.
5:48 pm
Darpan Jain
Former Australia Batter Slams Gautam Gambhir for His Controversial Remark on The Oval Pitch Curator

Former Australia Batter Slams Gautam Gambhir for His Controversial Remark on The Oval Pitch Curator

Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with The Oval pitch curator ahead of the fifth England vs India Test.
3:21 pm
Vishnu PN
Veteran India Batter Says Jasprit Bumrah Had Clarity About Himself During England Tests

Veteran India Batter Says Jasprit Bumrah Had Clarity About Himself During England Tests

Jasprit Bumrah took 14 wickets from three Tests against England.
12:52 pm
Vishnu PN
eng vs ind anderson tendulkar trophy kl rahul calmness dinesh karthik praises

Former India Keeper Lavishes Praise On THIS Player For Remaining Calm In ENG vs IND Tests

The batter used all his experience to lessen the pressure on India when England were in control
7:18 pm
Samarnath Soory
Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament APL 2025?

This is the 4th season of Andhra Premier League.
5:38 pm
Sagar Paul
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Chinnaswamy stadium

Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Doubt After Maharaja Trophy T20 Moved to Mysuru

The high-octane league will be taking place from August 11 to 28 and will be played as a closed-door event with no spectators in attendance.
3:55 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.