How Many From Current India Playing XI Will Make an All-Time India Test XI by End of Their Career?

The current crop of Indian players has also been equally good in terms of quality.

India’s history in Test cricket is rich, for several great players have graced the game and etched their names in all-time great lists. It’s hard to replace most of them, given the kind of impact they had during their playing days. They have numbers and match-winning performances while playing the toughest format for India.

However, the current crop of Indian players has also been equally good in terms of quality. They have played top-class cricket for a long period and are making a case for inclusion in the all-time XI. In the current XI playing against England, at least two are already in India’s all-time XI, while a couple of them are on their way to make it to the list.

We see such players who are already on the elite list or can reach it by the end of their careers.

Rishabh Pant – Already in

Can a player have a Test legacy at the age of 27? Rishabh Pant has. He was already there before this series, but if there were any doubts, he has removed them with his twin centuries.

MS Dhoni has also performed exceptionally well, but as a wicketkeeper batter, Pant has surpassed his Test career. Pant has played in more arduous conditions when the tracks have been treacherous for batters, but he has churned out some of the all-time great knocks. If he keeps going this way, the southpaw might be part of the all-time Test XI.

Jasprit Bumrah – Already in

The most obvious name, Jasprit Bumrah, will be in any XI of any era; he is that good. Bumrah performs irrespective of conditions or situations and has already established himself as one of the greatest bowlers ever. He will be in any XI of the world, no matter the format.

There has never been a better bowler than him in the world, no matter the metric. He has already registered numerous all-time great performances and won numerous matches for India single-handedly. There’s nothing really left to say about the great man; he is simply the best.

Ravindra Jadeja – Might replace Anil Kumble

At the moment, Anil Kumble might be ahead due to his terrific record and match-winning performances. However, Ravindra Jadeja might soon replace him, given his supreme consistency. He is already one of the greatest all-rounders ever and has been one of the main reasons behind India’s marvellous record in the longest format lately.

At home, he is indispensable, for Jadeja is good enough to play solely as a batter or bowler. To imagine that he contributes with both bat and ball all the time, Jadeja does what no other member of the team can even think of. Even overseas, the team prefers him over other all-rounders like Washington Sundar, thanks to his craft and expertise across conditions.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Might replace Virender Sehwag

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a long way to go, and this seems a baseless comparison as of now. However, Jaiswal has the skill set to surpass Sehwag, who was a giant in Asian conditions. However, there’s no denying that he also had a few flat surfaces to thrive.

That hasn’t been the case much with Jaiswal, who has batted in all the tough conditions, home and away. Still, he has done reasonably well by scoring runs almost everywhere. He is still young in his career, but if Jaiswal can keep the same form, he might surpass Sehwag, given challenging conditions in the longest format.

Current all-time Test XI for India

Sunil Gavaskar

Virender Sehwag

Rahul Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli (c)

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Kapil Dev

Ravichandran Ashwin

Anil Kumble

Jasprit Bumrah

Zaheer Khan

