How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He scored a brilliant 118 runs in the final fixture of the England vs India Test series.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his sixth Test century in the final fixture of the ENG vs IND series at The Oval. After the end of an enthralling Day 3, the youngster revealed how the former India captain Rohit Sharma fueled him during his innings to reach the milestone after a series of poor runs in his latest six innings.

“I saw Rohit bhai and said hi. He gave me the message to keep playing,” Jaiswal said to the reporters after the end of the third day’s play.

Scintillating Effort from Yashasvi Jaiswal Powers India to 396

The 23-year-old started off the five-match series with a stunning 101-run knock in the series opener at the Headingley Stadium. He followed it up with another valuable 87 in Birmingham, which India went on to win by a huge 336 runs. But the southpaw faced a recent decline in form with only one fifty-plus score in his last six innings, including two ducks.

However, in this fixture, Jaiswal stood strong after the early departure of his opening partner KL Rahul, and notched up a remarkable 118, which is also his second Test ton on English soil. Following this, a stunning 66-run knock from Indian pacer Akash Deep Singh and two brilliant half-centuries from the all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (53 off 77) and Washington Sundar (53 off 46) helped India to register a 374-run target for the hosts.

Josh Tongue Wants England Batters to Replay Headingley Heroics

England opener Zak Crawley’s dismissal (14) off Mohammed Siraj’s final delivery before the stumps of Day 3 provided an edge to the visitors as they need just eight more wickets to win the match and level the series with a score line of 2-2. England will start the chase on Day 4 at 50/1 with Ben Duckett (34) at the crease.

Notably, seamer Chris Woakes sustained an injury in his shoulder while fielding on the opening day and will not come to bat in the final innings in London. However, pacer Josh Tongue believes that the hosts could chase the target with ease, following their five-wicket victory in Leeds while chasing a huge 371.

“It is a replay from Headingley. The batting we’ve got, I can’t see why we can’t give it a good go. We’re pretty chilled. Not much overthinking about it. I don’t see why we can’t chase down these runs,” said the Nottinghamshire bowler.

