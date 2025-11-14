How Shubman Gill Tactical Masterstoke Set Up Crucial Temba Bavuma Wicket in 1st IND vs SA Test.

Shubman Gill showed tactical acumen to allow Kuldeep Yadav an early wicket during the first Test against South Africa. His field placement was superb, as if he premeditated what shot Temba Bavuma would play, and the move worked finely.

Shubman Gill masterstroke with field placement

When Kuldeep Yadav was introduced in the attack, Gill gave him a slip, which is common, but he also put a short leg straight away. This is not so common because, usually, captains start with a leg slip for Kuldeep’s stock delivery that turns into RHBs.

No escaping #KuldeepYadav’s trap! 🎯



A very good morning for #TeamIndia at Eden Gardens as they pick up the 3rd wicket! 🇮🇳🔥#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfx pic.twitter.com/AO2Cp4Tbtm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

But he had instead put a backward short leg in Dhruv Jurel, slightly forward to the traditional leg slip and wider as well. As it turned out, Bavuma tried to manoeuvre towards the mid-on region and pressed forward, but the ball drifted into him and got the inside edge.

It was bowled a bit slower and flew straight to the short leg, where Jurel completed a sharp catch since it came quicker to let the plan succeed. Obviously, Kuldeep and Jurel did the main part, but Shubman Gill deserves equal credit for his proactive field placement, showing he has been taking giant strides as a Test captain.

