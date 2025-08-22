How Varun Chakravarthy Transformed His White-ball Fortunes? Nutritionist Reveals What Went Behind The Scenes

He returned to India's T20I setup after missing 86 T20Is.

Sports nutritionist Suraj Thakuria revealed the secret behind the exceptional transformation by Varun Chakravarthy that led to his stunning form since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Chakravarthy has been in exceptional form in white-ball cricket, having taken 41 wickets in the last 16 matches he played for India since IPL 2024.

Suraj Thakuria Explains How Varun Chakravarthy Revived His Career

Thakuria has been working with some of India’s top cricketers, including Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. In an exclusive interaction with CricXtasy, Thakuria opened up on his nutrition strategies for India’s ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy, mentioning that cricketers with different skills need different kinds of diets.

“A major part of Varun’s life has gone into normal cricket, not even club cricket. At that level, you don’t think about which kind of diet I need to follow. Hence, his body was never trained for that. The 14-year-old Viabhav Suryavanshi is thinking about his fitness and diet, but did Chakravarthy even think about it when he was 14? Varun is not a born athlete but has recently become an athlete. His body hasn’t had that mobility since childhood, or he didn’t do that kind of training. Hence, you can’t keep him on a very strict diet. Because the day you start doing it, your body is not going to accept it.” Thakuria told Cricxtasy.

Chakravarthy, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was already having carb-rich food because of rice. Hence, Thakuria asked him to avoid a heavy carb meal at any point in the day or on match days. As a result, the Indian spinner started observing the changes.

ALSO READ:

Varun Chakravarthy’s Amazing Form In White-Ball Cricket

Varun Chakravarthy was fast-tracked into national colours following an exceptional IPL 2021. But he couldn’t have the same impact during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. As a result, Varun was dropped after managing just two wickets in his first six outings. He returned to the Indian setup after missing 86 T20Is on the back of the strong IPL 2024 season.

The leg-spinner played a crucial role in leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in 2024. He took 21 wickets in 14 innings, averaging just 19.14 and an impressive economy of 8.04. Following an exceptional season, the 33-year-old returned to India’s T20I setup after three years, first time since the WC 2021. In 12 T20Is since, Varun has taken 31 wickets at an average of 11.25 and a 7.58 RPO, including two fifers.

His outstanding T20I performances earned him an ODI call-up ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Though he managed just one wicket on debut against England, he shone in the ICC tournament. Varun picked up nine wickets in just three outings, which also included a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. In IPL 2025, the right-arm spinner took 17 wickets in 13 innings at an impressive economy rate of 7.66. He was recently named in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad and is likely to lead the spin attack along with Kuldeep Yadav.