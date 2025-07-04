News
How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live
indian-cricket-team

How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India's U19 Stars Got To Watch Their 'Role Models' during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 4, 2025
2 min read
How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live

While the senior Indian men’s team are embroiled in a high-octane contest against the Three Lions in a five-match Test series, the India U19 side are also in England for a multi-format tour.

The young Indian colts were further spotted at the stands cheering for the Men in Blue earlier yesterday (July 3), on Day 2 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test.

The visit provided a great exposure to the next-gen India stars who were also privy to watch their role models in action and witnessed Test captain Shubman Gill register a record-breaking double ton.

However, interestingly, India legend and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman played a key role in ensuring that the young colts were at Edgbaston.

Echoing on the same lines, India U19 coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar revealed in a video posted by the BCCI,

“VVS Laxman was instrumental in arranging this. He was the one who actually said that it would be a good thing to go and watch this game. It’s definitely a special occasion for any upcoming cricketer to be at a Test venue.”

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kanishk Chouhan amongst India U19 stars to impress in England

The India U19 side are slated to play five youth ODIs and two-four day red-ball games in their UK tour. So far in the first three YODIs, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been India’s top performer with the bat. The 14-year-old, who was a revelation during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has smashed 179 runs at an average of 59.67 and a blistering strike rate of 213.

Apart from Suryavanshi, all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan has also turned heads with his performances with both the bat and the ball. Chouhan has a staggering average of 88 with the bat in two innings and is currently the top wicket-taker in the series with seven wickets to his name.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent and the skipper of the U19 side, Ayush Mhatre however has failed to get going so far but will hope to make an impact in the remaining games of the tour.

