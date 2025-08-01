‘I Can Do the Job’ – Prasidh Krishna Opens Up On Not Getting Regular Chances After Stellar Four-Wicket Haul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets in the first innings of the fifth Test.

The fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen 21 wickets fall in the first two days of the Test. Both the teams are fiercely competing against each other. The pitch at The Oval is one of the most green tops one can find on English soil, and it is certainly showing its colours. The fast bowlers are always in the game. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna have made a comeback to the side after the last Test in Manchester. The third day of the game will be one of the most important days in the context of the series. The second day clearly belonged to the visitors, and they will look to maximize their lead going into the third morning in London.

After losing the toss for the fifth consecutive time, the Indians were put in to bat. They started well, but soon lost a cluster of wickets to be reduced to 204/6 on the first day. Karun Nair and Washington Sundar looked well set to play the next morning out, but they were sent back inside the first hour on Day 2. India lost their last four wickets for a margin of six runs, and will be aware of this in the second innings. Karun Nair, the batter from Karnataka was the top scorer for the team and got his fifty after a period of many years. He was side-lined after scoring a triple-century against the same opposition in Chennai.

Prasidh Krishna Attends Press Conference

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna attended the press conference after the end of day’s play. He touched upon various topics including his spat with Joe Root. He also stated that there was nothing in the verbal spat the one should be concerned about. Krishna also went on to state that he is great friends with Root off the field. Marcus Trescothick, England’s batting coach also spoke about the same incident and cleared the air about the same.

Most importantly, Prasidh Krishna cleared the air about the debate around his selection in the playing XI. Speaking about his performances in the Test series so far, he said that he wasn’t worried about the results. He further mentioned that he is a believer in the process and that the results are just the by-product. He also stated that if he is not being picked for a game, he has the tendency to go back to the drawing board. Additionally, Krishna concluded by saying that the entire bowling unit is clear about their roles and responsibilities.

“I have been picked here because I can do the job. Me not playing games can make me go to drawing board. Here to do the job for the team. It’s process, not performance for me. Jasprit Bumrah playing or not playing, we know what our roles are”, added Prasidh Krishna.

