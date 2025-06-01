News
‘I Don’t Think…’: Former India Teammate Explains Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Usage Of  Cuss Words On Field

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 3 min read

Rohit Sharma had recently announced his Test retirement

Former Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma’s expletive-laden conversations with his teammates overheard on the stump mic have more than often become viral.

Even though the usage of cuss words was generous, the lack of malice in Rohit’s tone made them hilarious and were the reason behind the social media virality.

Cheteshwar Pujarar explains about Rohit Sharma’s cuss words on field

His former Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that Rohit’s constant usage of cuss words was his way of communicating and no one had ever taken his words as an insult.

“Rohit is a calm and composed guy. The way he talks on the field is like talking to a family member or a close friend. He doesn’t change himself for anything. That’s why you get some of those unfiltered snippets from time to time. Whatever he feels in his mind, he communicates it in the same way to his teammates,” Pujara said in an interview with Lallantop.

“I don’t think any player in the team takes it to heart. Even if he cusses, he means well and it’s his way of talking. I can’t tell these things on camera, but if we sit in a room and talk, there will be a lot of expletives thrown around,” Pujara said to a hall full of laughter.

Pujara had played some of his best cricket under the captaincy of Virat Kohli who is known for his aggressiveness on the field. Speaking about Kohli’s on-field persona, Pujara said:

“You see an aggressive version on him (Virat) on the field. But off the field, he is very calm and talks in a mature way. He’s an extremely competitive guy on the field and he wants to make sure that message reaches the opposition,” Pujara said.

Pujara on big players getting a farewell Test

Pujara had played a pivotal role in India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time on Australia soil in 2018, under Kohli’s captaincy. Kohli had also called time in Test whites, just a week after Rohit announced his own retirement.

Just few months before that, another Indian Test great Ravichandran Ashwin had announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of Australia series.

None of the three stalwarts got their farewell game despite their huge contributions to Indian cricket.

“Retirement is a player’s call. If the player has played 40-50 matches for the country and decides to retire, I feel that they should get the opportunity to say goodbye on the field. But I am not the person to offer a solution on how the Board can facilitate this. It does matter a lot to a player, big or small, if they can play one last match,” he said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

