News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘I Have Never Walked Into..’ KL Rahul Opens Up on Dressing Room Mood After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Test Retirements
indian-cricket-team

‘I Have Never Walked Into..’: KL Rahul Opens Up on Dressing Room Mood After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Test Retirements

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 3 min read

India will begin the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era in Tests when they take on England in the first Test on Friday.

‘I Have Never Walked Into..’ KL Rahul Opens Up on Dressing Room Mood After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Test Retirements

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul feels that it is a bit “strange” to walk into an Indian dressing room without the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had announced their retirements from Tests in May.

Team India, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, are set to embark on a new chapter in Test cricket when they take on England in a five-match series, starting with the first Test in Leeds from Friday (June 20).

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

‘Not having them around will be a huge miss’: KL Rahul on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

“Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit,” KL Rahul told Delhi Capitals (DC), his current IPL franchise. Rahul, however, feels that it is time for the next generation of players to step up.

“The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there. To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision. They have given absolutely everything for the country and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it’s time for the rest of us to step up,” the Karnataka cricketer added.

Chance for India youngsters to step up

Following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it is up to youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to step up and fill in the void.

Veteran Karun Nair is also in line to play his first Test for India in eight years, having last played in 2017. Sai Sudharsan, who has played three ODIs and one T20I for India, is yet to make his Test debut.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, has played 19 Tests since his debut in 2023 and has scored 1798 runs at an average of 52.88 (10 fifties and four centuries).

The Mumbai batter played both the unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions and aggregated 110 runs from four innings at an average of 27.50. This includes one half-century. Karun Nair, who scored a double century in the first unofficial Test, ended as the top run-getter in the series with 259 runs at an average of 86.33.

The first Test at Leeds will be followed by Tests in Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and The Oval (July 31-August 4).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
KL Rahul
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

‘Coach Stays in the Background’ - Former India Player Plays Down Gautam Gambhir’s Role in ENG vs IND Test Series

‘Coach Stays in the Background’ – Former India Player Plays Down Gautam Gambhir’s Role in ENG vs IND Test Series

This is India's first Test series after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
3:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
Piyush Chawla Exclusive Interview hard panda Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma viral kohli

EXCLUSIVE: Piyush Chawla Opens Up On Retirement, Mumbai Indians Under Hardik Pandya & Eng vs Ind Test Series

The 36-year-old has seen the Mumbai Indians from close quarters and spoke about the transition that happened when the franchise roped in Hardik Pandya as a skipper.
12:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
karma-bides-its-time-india-pacer-mukesh-kumar-shares-cryptic-story-on-instagram-after-being-overlooked-for-england-tests

‘Karma Bides Its Time’- India Pacer Shares Cryptic Story on Instagram After Being Overlooked for England Tests

He had finished with figures of 3/92 in the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions.
11:33 pm
Vishnu PN
Ravindra Jadeja vs Nitish Kumar Reddy in England Tests 2025

Should India Bench Ravindra Jadeja For Nitish Kumar Reddy in The England Tests 2025?

Given the English conditions, the Indian management might be tempted to go with a fifth seamer.
1:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a dream start to his Test career, despite playing against the best opponents early.

A Test of Adaptability and Technique, an Opportunity To Assert His Dominance for Yashasvi Jaiswal

The India opener has had a dream start to his Test career, despite playing against the best opponents early.
7:57 pm
Darpan Jain
Umesh Yadav eyes India Comeback

‘I Cannot Select Myself’ – Discarded India Pacer Eyes National Team Comeback

He last represented India in 2023.
8:46 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.