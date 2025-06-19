‘I Have Never Walked Into..’: KL Rahul Opens Up on Dressing Room Mood After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Test Retirements

India will begin the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era in Tests when they take on England in the first Test on Friday.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul feels that it is a bit “strange” to walk into an Indian dressing room without the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had announced their retirements from Tests in May.

Team India, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, are set to embark on a new chapter in Test cricket when they take on England in a five-match series, starting with the first Test in Leeds from Friday (June 20).

‘Not having them around will be a huge miss’: KL Rahul on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

“Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit,” KL Rahul told Delhi Capitals (DC), his current IPL franchise. Rahul, however, feels that it is time for the next generation of players to step up.

“The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there. To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision. They have given absolutely everything for the country and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it’s time for the rest of us to step up,” the Karnataka cricketer added.

Chance for India youngsters to step up

Following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it is up to youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to step up and fill in the void.

Veteran Karun Nair is also in line to play his first Test for India in eight years, having last played in 2017. Sai Sudharsan, who has played three ODIs and one T20I for India, is yet to make his Test debut.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, has played 19 Tests since his debut in 2023 and has scored 1798 runs at an average of 52.88 (10 fifties and four centuries).

The Mumbai batter played both the unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions and aggregated 110 runs from four innings at an average of 27.50. This includes one half-century. Karun Nair, who scored a double century in the first unofficial Test, ended as the top run-getter in the series with 259 runs at an average of 86.33.

The first Test at Leeds will be followed by Tests in Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and The Oval (July 31-August 4).

