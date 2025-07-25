ICC to Introduce New Rule After Rishabh Pant Plays With Broken Toe in ENG vs IND 4th Test

He went on to score a fighting 54-run knock.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) might introduce a new rule after the latest incident involving the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant during the fourth ENG vs IND Test in Manchester. Notably, Pant left the ground after sustaining an injury on his feet by a Chris Woakes delivery on the opening day of the fixture.

Previously, it was declared by a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source that the 27-year-old has been advised a six-week rest, which has ruled him out of the ongoing red-ball series. But the southpaw showcased extreme courage to appear on the field on Day 2. Pant resumed his innings on 37 and went on to score a fighting 54 with a broken metatarsal.

ICC May Approve External Injury Replacements

Pant’s grit and determination have earned immense praise and respect as he battled with severe pain to help India put up a 350-plus total on the scoreboard in the first innings. However, after several opinions from the former players and experts of the game, the ICC may look to implement a new rule for substitutes for serious external injuries.

“There is a chance that teams will get to bring in a replacement for serious external injuries. The matter is already under deliberation. A ratification is expected in the next ICC cricket committee meeting,” stated an ICC source to Times of India.

Debates Over Injury Substitute Continues After Rishabh Pant Incident

Previously, former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced for a change in the rules to introduce replacements for serious injuries. But another England batter, Alastair Cook, opposed his views and questioned its significance in the context of the game.

“If he has broken his foot, then that’s a different thing. But there will be cases where someone gets hit on the arm. But it’s only a bruise. So do you get replaced because of discomfort and the fact that you can’t hold the bat as well as you’d like even though it’s just a bruise?” he added.

Most recently, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has shared his take on the matter. He opined that if the governing body decides to implement the rule, it should consider the fair proceedings of the current World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

“If it happens, I would say it should happen after this WTC cycle. It shouldn’t happen in the middle because a few series are being played as part of WTC. It would be unfair when it comes to the points table and qualifying for the finals, looking at the WTC cycle,” stressed Shardul in the press conference after the second day’s play at the Old Trafford Stadium.

However, an ordinary effort from the Indian bowlers saw the England openers put up a huge 166-run partnership. The hosts will resume the third day of this contest at 225/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease on 20 and 11, respectively.

