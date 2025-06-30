‘I’d Like To See…’- Greg Chappell Wants THIS Pacer in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test if Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
Former India head coach Greg Chappell believes that should pacer Jasprit Bumrah not play the second Test against England in Birmingham, Arshdeep Singh must be included in the playing XI.
Greg Chappell also added that he wants to see Kuldeep Yadav being included in the India XI for the second Test against England. He termed Kuldeep as the “best wrist-spinner” since the late Shane Warne. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India in the first Test against England in Leeds last week.
He registered figures of 5/83 in the 7first innings but went wicketless in the second innings with figures of 0/57. The Gujarat speedster did not bowl the final few overs of England’s successful run chase. There were concerns regarding Jasorit Bumrah’s workload during the first Test against England, but captain Shubman Gill later eased those concerns.
He, however, did not give a clear verdict on Bumrah’s participation in the second Test. “Without Bumrah, I’d like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wristspinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack,” Greg Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.
Arshdeep Singh, who has played nine ODIs and 63 T20Is, is yet to make his debut in Tests.
“Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise, a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series then a better-balanced team is required,” he added.
The former Australia captain has urged the other India bowlers to be more disciplined even if Bumrah ends up playing the second Test against England. In the first innings of the first Test, Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 2/122 whereas Prasidh Krishna had figures of 3/128. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur ended the innings wicketless.
“Even with Bumrah in the mix, the rest of the attack has to be more disciplined. I didn’t see two consecutive balls land in a dangerous place. They were either too full, too short or too wide,” he opined.
In the first Test, India had set England a target of 371 runs. Openers Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) forged a 188-run partnership to set the platform and were later supported by Joe Root (53), Jamie Smith (44) and captain Ben Stokes (33*). India will look to level the five-match series 1-1 when the second Test begins in Birmingham from July 2.
