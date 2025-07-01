News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

‘If Fast Bowlers Cant..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Why India Wants To Go With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read

India played the first Test against England with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner.

India skipper Shubman Gill has hinted going with two spinners for the second Test against England that starts at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

Shubman Gill felt that had India had an extra spinner in the fourth innings, which was England’s run chase, India would have been in a better situation. During England’s first innings of the first Test last week, India were left to rely on pacer Jasprit Bumrah for wickets.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

166/7

Mahipar Stars MPS

171/5

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

176/8

Pamir Legends PAL

82/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 94 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

148/5

BSCU All Stars BSAS

100/8

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

119/6

BSCU All Stars BSAS

118/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

82/10

Sofia Stars SOST

116/6

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 34 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

86/10

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

87/1

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat BSCU All Stars by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/8

Sofia Stars SOST

132/3

Sofia Stars beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 49 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

155/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

186/7

Munster Reds MUR

129/10

North West Warriors beat Munster Reds by 57 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

123/10

Leinster Lightning LLG

127/1

Leinster Lightning beat Northern Knights (Ireland) by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

102/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

75/3

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

73/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Irises Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Calabash Giants CBG

77/7

Amazonian Warriors AMW

83/2

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

123/10

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

202/5

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

Shubman Gill hints at two spinners in Birmingham

The Gujarat speedster eventually registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but went wicketless in the second innings. “It is not common to see two spinners playing in England. The weather [in Leeds] was not typical. It rained a lot and the sun was shining. In the last match also, we felt that if we had an extra spinner in the fourth inning, the game could have been better,” Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We felt that it is easier to contain the runs for spinners than for fast bowlers, especially when the ball is old. In these conditions, the ball does not swing as much after 30-40 overs. The wickets are also good for batting. If fast bowlers are not able to create as many chances for fast bowlers, we feel that maybe a second spinner on these kinds of wickets will at least contain,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja was the lone Indian spinner in first Test

In the first Test, India went ahead with a pace-heavy attack, with Ravindra Jadeja being the lone spinner. The Saurashtra all-rounder went wicketless in the first innings before taking the wicket of Ben Stokes in the second innings.

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja finished the second innings with figures of 1/104 from 24 overs. There is also a possibility of Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the India XI for the second Test against England. India will be looking to level the series 1-1 in Birmingham.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
Shubman Gill
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?

The second Test will begin on July 2 at the Edgbaston Stadium.
10:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Former India Pacer Opines How India Can Cover For Mohammed Shami's Absence During England Tests

Former India Pacer Opines How India Can Cover For Mohammed Shami’s Absence During England Tests

He has asked India to try out a pacer who is identical to Mohammed Shami.
7:10 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill Outlines What He Needs to Do to Tackle India's Lower order Woes 

Shubman Gill Outlines What He Needs to Do to Tackle India’s Lower order Woes 

India lost the first Test to England by five-wickets in Leeds.
6:54 pm
Amogh Bodas

‘It Is Difficult, but…’- Shubman Gill on The Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
6:44 pm
Vishnu PN
'Very Dangerous Player' - England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Rishabh Pant Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

‘Very Dangerous Player’ – England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

The second England vs India Test will begin on July 2.
6:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.