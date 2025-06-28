‘I’m Not Going Sit Back And…’ – Prasidh Krishna Defends His Risky Lengths In Headingley Defeat, Explains Plan For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Karnataka pacer returned figures of 220-5 in the first Test
Prasidh Krishna felt his strategy to constantly bowl the fuller length and the bouncers in the first Test was not wrong despite the risky strategy led to him conceding runs above 6 runs per over in the first Test defeat against England in Leeds.
Krishna bowled 20 overs in the first innings and was the most expensive among the Indian pacers as he conceded 128 runs while having to wait for a long time to get the wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith.
In the second innings, he bowled a brief spell of brilliance which got him the prized wicket of opener Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in quick succession. But by the time India had recovered to claim four wickets, England were already in a safe zone in chase of 371.
When asked about the issue with defending a sizeable total, the Karnataka pacer felt that the ball got softer with the constant rain on the final day which prevented the visiting pacers from extracting swing.
“Everytime we were bowling, there was rain and the ball got wet constantly when Root was batting. When the ball gets softer there’s no way to shine and get the movement,” Prasidh told reporters ahead of the second Test in Edgbaston.
ALSO READ:
He defended his strategy to bowl the risky lengths in the first Test and said that he will be trying to do whatever is necessary to get wickets for the team.
“Everytime I come out, I’m trying to bowl a maiden. The outfield was fast and the lengths I bowled were not good most of the times. Some of them ended up taking me on and I went for runs,” he said.
“I can’t sit back and think about what my economy looks like instead of how many wickets I got. I went for a six and a four and then the wicket of Jamie Smith,” the pacer added.
Prasidh defended India captain Shubman Gill despite the defeat, saying that the dressing room is full of belief before the second match.
“Shubman has done a great job. He has created a great atmosphere within the team. You could see how he made the bowling changes when he saw an opportunity,” he said of his Gujarat Titans skipper.
Another criticism around India’s defeat was the failure of the lower order. India lost their last seven wickets in the first innings for 41 runs and lost their last five wickets in the space of 31 runs in the second innings.
“As a lower-order batter we are definitely trying to bat better. It’s about putting our focus on it, staying longer and the runs will come,” Prasidh about working on the issue.
The second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham will begin on Wednesday (July 2).
