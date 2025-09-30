IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A One Day Series?

Rajat Patidar will lead the side in the first match.

After claiming the two-match multi-day series with the scoreline of 1-0, team India A will now shift its focus to the upcoming three unofficial ODI fixtures against Australia A, starting on September 30. Fans will find out the IND-A vs AUS-A live streaming details for One Day series here.

Following a fierce show in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy 2025 and the leadership to guide the Central Zone to the title, Rajat Patidar has been handed the captaincy of India A for the One Day series opener. However, Tilak Varma will take over the skipper’s duties from Patidar for the remaining two matches, scheduled on October 3 and October 5, respectively.

Previously, the first unofficial Test in Lucknow witnessed two magnificent knocks from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. They notched up 150 and 140 runs, respectively, in response to Sam Konstas’ 109 and Josh Phillippe’s 123* in the first innings. But the four-day red-ball fixture ultimately ended in a draw.

The visitors were once again on the way to put up a huge target in the second match of the series. But Manav Suthar’s five-fer and a three-wicket haul from Gurnoor Brar restricted Australia A to 420. But the Indian batters folded for just 194. Notably, another comprehensive bowling performance from Suthar and Gurnoor bundled out the Aussies for 185 in the second innings, before a sublime unbeaten hundred of KL Rahul (176*) and a century from Sai Sudharsan powered the team to chase a mammoth 412-run target.

Where to Watch IND-A vs AUS-A One Day Series Live Streaming in India?

The India A vs Australia A ODI series live streaming rights are with JioHotstar but there has been no confirmation for the same. Something similar also happened during the recent two unofficial Tests between the teams where they were supposed to live stream the games but eventually did not take place.

Where to Watch IND-A vs AUS-A One Day Series Live Telecast in India?

The India A vs Australia A live telecast was expected to be available on the Star Sports Network but there hasn’t been any updated regarding it.

When Will The IND-A vs AUS-A One Day Matches Start?

The three unofficial ODI fixtures between India A and Australia A will commence at 1:30 PM IST. All the matches will take place in Kanpur.

India A vs Australia A: Unofficial ODI Squads

[For the first fixture] India A: Rajat Patidar (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, and Simarjeet Singh.

[For the second and third fixtures] India A: Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.

Australia A: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, and Callum Vidler.

