News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
IND A vs SA A Live Updates and Scores — Abhimanyu Easwaran Gets Out on Duck on Day 1.
indian-cricket-team

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 6, 2025
2 min read
India A take on South Africa A in the second unofficial Test in Bengaluru. Follow IND A vs SA A live updates and scores of Day 1 here.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — Abhimanyu Easwaran falls early

Easwaran opened the innings with KL Rahul, both of whom are playing their first game of the rubber, but the Bengal batter couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. He was trapped LBW by a pacy incoming delivery off Tshepo Moreki’s bowling, as his issues with inward angle came to the fore again.

Easwaran was dismissed on a 3-ball duck. He was decent in the Ranji Trophy, but has continued to underperform for India A.

ALSO READ:

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — Toss and Playing XIs

South Africa A won the toss and opted to field first in the 2nd IND A vs SA A Test.

India A: KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Connor Esterhuizen(wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Kyle Simmonds, Okuhle Cele

More to follow…

