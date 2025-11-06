IND A vs SA A Live Updates and Scores — Abhimanyu Easwaran Gets Out on Duck on Day 1.

India A take on South Africa A in the second unofficial Test in Bengaluru. Follow IND A vs SA A live updates and scores of Day 1 here.
Easwaran opened the innings with KL Rahul, both of whom are playing their first game of the rubber, but the Bengal batter couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. He was trapped LBW by a pacy incoming delivery off Tshepo Moreki’s bowling, as his issues with inward angle came to the fore again.
Easwaran was dismissed on a 3-ball duck. He was decent in the Ranji Trophy, but has continued to underperform for India A.
ALSO READ:
South Africa A won the toss and opted to field first in the 2nd IND A vs SA A Test.
India A: KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Connor Esterhuizen(wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Kyle Simmonds, Okuhle Cele
More to follow…
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.