IND A vs SA A Live Updates and Scores — Akash Deep Strikes Early for India A on Day 2

India A take on South Africa A in the 2nd unofficial Test in Bengaluru. Follow IND A vs SA A live updates and scores of Day 2 here.

Temba Bavuma Falls for a Golden Duck on His Return

Temba Bavuma, making his return in test since South Africa’s World Test Championship title win in June, was playing his first red-ball match but had a disappointing outing. He was dismissed for a golden duck as Akash Deep took his wicket. Not an ideal warm-up for the South African skipper ahead of the upcoming India series.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — Akash Deep strikes early for India A

After being bowled out for 255 runs on Day 1, India A started strongly with the ball on Day 2 as Akash Deep struck early, dismissing Lesego Senokwane bowled in his very first over. It’s a positive start for Akash Deep, who has also been selected in India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

