India A take on South Africa A in the first unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant leads the side, marking his return to competitive cricket since the England series in July after recovering from a foot injury. Follow IND A vs SA A live updates and scores here.

The match also serves as good preparation for some of the regular players ahead of the upcoming Test series between India and South Africa in November.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — Zubayr Hamza and Jordan Hermann Stabilize South Africa A After Early Blow

South Africa A posted 108/1 at Lunch on Day 1 of the 1st unofficial Test against India A, with Anshul Kamboj being the only wicket-taker.

Zubayr Hamza reached his half-century and remained unbeaten on 56 off 83 balls, while Jordan Hermann stayed not out on 42 off 76. South Africa A dominated the first session on Day 1 with a solid partnership.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — Anshul Kamboj Strikes in the Second Over To Give India A Early Breakthrough

Anshul Kamboj gives India A their first breakthrough in his second over as Ayush Mhatre takes a catch in the slips to dismiss Lesego Senokwane for a duck. South Africa A lose their first wicket with just six runs on the board.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — Toss and Playing XIs

Ind A won the toss and elected to field first.

IND A (Playing XI): Rishabh Pant (c,wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed.

SA A (Playing XI): Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele.

More to Follow…